JD Group to Work With ABG to Bring Reebok Label to 2,850 Stores

Authentic Brands Group is eagerly awaiting the closure of its 2.1 billion euro purchase of the Reebok brand from Adidas in February, but that’s not stopping the New York-based brand manager from continuing to ink deals for the sports brand.

The most recent is a strategic partnership with JD Group, a global multichannel retailer, which will expand its assortment of Reebok men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and footwear to all its stores and banners. Although JD has carried the brand in the past, this marks a new, expanded relationship with Reebok’s soon-to-be-owner.

The new deal covers more than 2,850 of the company’s stores as well as their e-commerce sites. In North America and Europe, JD Group operates JD, Finish Line, DTLR, Shoe Palace, Size?, Sprinter and SportZone stores. The retailer will source product from the Reebok Design Group, the Boston-based hub for design and development of the Reebok brand.

“It’s an honor to welcome JD to our strategic network of retail partners who are committed to supporting Reebok’s brand integrity, vision and values,” said Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of ABG. “JD’s expanded support of Reebok, as well as their new commitment to carrying the brand in their stores in North America and Europe, speaks volumes to the brand’s cultural influence. This partnership solidifies Reebok’s position with an important global retailer.”

Peter Cowgill, executive chairman of JD, added: “Reebok is an iconic global lifestyle brand with strong resonance across all JD channels and we are thrilled to partner with ABG to introduce new and exciting products to our legacy customers and JD’s growing Gen Z audience. Reebok fits squarely into our sports and active lifestyle verticals, and we look forward to maximizing Reebok’s potential by building on the brand’s incredible heritage.”

The full rollout of product will be for fall 2022 and is nonexclusive. Reebok will continue to be sold in all of its channels, including direct-to-consumer and other wholesale accounts across North America and Europe.

Last week, ABG made a deal with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., or ABFRL, one of India’s leading fashion companies, to distribute and sell Reebok products through wholesale, e-commerce and Reebok branded retail stores in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. And before that, it signed a deal with SPARC Group, a venture it has with Simon Property Group, whose portfolio includes Eddie Bauer, Brooks Brothers, Aéropostale, Forever 21, Lucky Brand and Nautica, to become Reebok’s core licensee in the U.S.