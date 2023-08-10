J.Lindeberg Sets Up Copenhagen Flagship

LONDON — Swedish label J.Lindeberg has set up big shop in Copenhagen, Denmark, for its flagship in a space previously occupied by Burberry.

The store opens on Friday right after Copenhagen Fashion Week concludes.

“We’re excited to bring our new store concept to Copenhagen to keep connecting J.Lindeberg with the world. The new store is innovative, active and engaging, and shows our mission to bridge the unexpected and keep breaking conventions,” said Hans-Christian Meyer, CEO of J.Lindeberg.

The space takes after a clean and minimal aesthetic of stonewash walls and gray marble benches with silver iron fixtures designed by Thibaut Allgayer. Three gray robotic arms are installed as a nod to technology and digitalization.

In June, the brand set up a three-month summer pop-up at Harrods.

Peter Dalsgaard

The 280-square-foot space offered a selection of the summer holiday collection, which is inspired by the vibrant spirit of Miami and the laid-back atmosphere of the Swedish west coast.

The space was accompanied by a window display featuring two melting purple coconut trees, with a blue polo shirt and a pair of zebra shorts hanging on one of them.

Meyer said activations with key fashion players like Harrods present “a great opportunity to bring our brand to life and showcase our latest collection at one of the world’s most prestigious retail destinations.”

Peter Dalsgaard

Under the leadership of Meyer, who used to work as president of retail for Ralph Lauren’s European operations, revenue has more than doubled over the past two years, increasing from $60 million in 2020 to $130 million last year, with further growth expected this year.

While it’s primarily known for its golfwear in the U.S., the brand, which was founded by Johan Lindeberg, the former marketing director of Diesel, in 1996, has been adopting a more fashion-focused positioning.

Fashion product now accounts for 40 percent of the brand’s global sales, and is set to take up even higher percentages in the future.