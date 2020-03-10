Jennifer Lopez, who struck a deal last month with Camuto Group, a subsidiary of Designer Brands Inc., for JLO Jennifer Lopez, a footwear and bag collection, will unveil her brand’s first pop-up shop in New York. All Access JLO, an immersive pop-up, will open March 16 at the DSW Designer Warehouse at 213 West 34th Street until March 19.

The interactive experience will allow consumers to explore “the world according to Jennifer Lopez.” There will be Instagrammable photo-ops of the three cities Lopez calls home: a private jet moment, showing the New York skyline; a video booth on a Hollywood movie set, and a nail bar overlooking a neon-lit skyline view of Miami. The shop will also feature Lopez’s Dream Closet to see the full collection of JLO Jennifer Lopez.