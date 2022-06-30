Skip to main content
Jonathan Adler Unveils ‘Atelier Adler,’ a New Creative Studio and Flagship in New York

The entire world of Jonathan Adler — from creation to commerce — is now housed under one roof in New York's SoHo.

The retail floor of Atelier Adler. Ethan Barber

Jonathan Adler is going back to his roots, opening Atelier Adler, a three-story, 6,000-square-foot multiuse space that combines the brand’s design studio, pottery studio, corporate HQ, and flagship retail into a new location on West Broadway in New York’s SoHo.

“Throughout my career, whenever I had potter’s block, needed the perfect shirt, or sought inspiration, it was SoHo to the rescue. Now with Atelier Adler, I hope to return the favor,” mused potter and designer Jonathan Adler.

Located across the street from The Broken Kilometer, Walter De Maria’s permanent art installation, and blocks from Adler’s first pottery studio, Atelier Adler is his love letter to the neighborhood that gave him his start. The main floor features the brand’s complete offering, ranging from pottery to furniture and bedding to candles, against a backdrop of complementary pastel-colored walls and custom-built displays. Also on the main floor is a visible pottery studio where Jonathan and his team sculpt the prototypes and models for everything the brand makes. The creative sees the studio as the heartbeat of the building — and the brand.

The mezzanine, visible from the retail floor, houses the product and interior design studios, bringing customers closer to the behind-the-scenes of the brand than ever before. The lower level features work stations, meeting rooms, a photo studio, and even a “Zoom Room” for private calls — a completely wall-papered jewel box of a room tucked under the stairs. Chairs are by Humanscale, surfaces are by Caesarstone, and window treatments are from Adler’s collaboration with The Shade Store. The two-story facade showcases over a dozen of the brand’s chandeliers hung at varying heights and configurations, and the leather-covered cash wrap is covered in Adler’s iconic Arcade pattern.

The pottery studio in Atelier Adler. Ethan Barber

Additional services available at Atelier Adler include complimentary in-home design consultations and a design-your-own program, which gives customers the opportunity to create custom rugs, pillows, and throws, and a custom upholstery program where customers can bring in their own fabrics for a one-of-a-kind creation.

Atelier Adler is the brand’s 11th store globally and its fourth in NYC, and with its visible pottery studio and interior design studio, it cements the brand’s commitment to the craft and authenticity that has defined Adler’s work. Twenty-twenty-three marks the brand’s 30th anniversary, and the designer views the Atelier as much a look to the future as it is a homecoming.

“This retail concept is a dream come true for me, and if you had told my 12-year-old self (or for that matter my 42-year-old self), that I would return to SoHo with a building on West Broadway as my creative headquarters, I would have thought you were kidding,” Adler said.

