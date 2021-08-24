Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael Kors Brand, Will Succeed John Idol in September 2022 as CEO of Capri Holdings

Joshua Schulman has been named chief executive officer of the Michael Kors brand effective today, and will succeed John D. Idol as chief executive officer of Capri Holdings in September 2022 when Idol will step up to executive chairman.

Initially, Schulman will be responsible for all aspects of the Michael Kors brand globally, reporting directly to Idol, chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings.

Rumors were swirling last November that Schulman might make the jump to Capri after his non-compete expired, as reported in WWD.

Schulman had previously been president and CEO of the Coach brand from 2017 to 2020. Earlier, he was with Neiman Marcus Group as president of Bergdorf Goodman from 2012 to 2017, and had assumed additional responsibility for NMG International with the acquisition of Mytheresa.com in 2014. From 2007 to 2012, Schulman was CEO of Jimmy Choo. Previously, he held senior posts in global fashion and luxury brands including Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci.

“I am thrilled to have Josh join Capri Holdings as CEO of the Michael Kors brand. Josh is an outstanding leader with brand retail experience, industry depth and a proven track record of successfully operating and growing luxury brands,” Idol said.

“I am delighted to join Capri as CEO of Michael Kors,” Schulman said. “I have long admired Michael’s design vision and how the brand creates timeless fashion and embodies jet set glamour. I look forward to working closely with him and the talented Michael Kors management team to build upon the long-standing success of the brand.”

In September 2022, Schulman will also be appointed to the Capri Holdings’ board of directors. Upon Schulman’s appointment as CEO of Capri Holdings, Idol will work closely with Schulman to transition the role of CEO and continue to provide overall leadership to the board of directors.

According to Idol, “Josh’s appointment is part of a thoughtfully planned leadership succession. Over the course of the next year, Josh will immerse himself in the Michael Kors brand.” In September, 2022, he steps up to ceo of Capri. “The board and I are confident in Josh’s unique abilities to lead Capri Holdings. His results driven leadership style and passion for building consumer-centric global brands will be instrumental in maximizing the full potential of our three luxury fashion houses,” said Idol.

“We believe our plan will allow for a smooth CEO transition next fall. I look forward to partnering with Josh on the overall strategic direction for the group as well as on potential strategic acquisitions,” said Idol.

“I am honored and excited to assume the role of CEO of Capri Holdings next year,” added Schulman. “Capri Holdings has uniquely positioned itself as a leading global fashion luxury group. I have tremendous respect of what the teams have accomplished across the three founder-led brands. I believe in the strategic vision for Capri Holdings and I look forward to partnering with Jon and the board in leading Capri Holdings through its next phase of growth.”

Capri, whose brands include Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, generated revenues of $4.1 billion for the year ended March 27 and revenues of $5.6 billion in the year just before the pandemic.

Analysts applauded the passing of the baton to Schulman, who enjoys a good reputation in the industry and has long been seen as building up to one of the coveted spots as a public company ceo in fashion.

Ike Boruchow, Wells Fargo analyst, wrote in a research note, “Given Mr. Schulman’s strong track record (particularly as the president of Coach) and a Michael Kors business that has been somewhat volatile through the years, we believe investors will view the announcement as a positive to the CPRI [Capri Holdings Ltd.] story. Mr. Schulman was instrumental in Coach’s turnaround and is an admired and respected leader within the fashion industry, and we believe he is the ideal candidate to lead CPRI into the next stage of growth.”

Boruchow noted that prior to Schulman’s arrival at Coach, the brand had been struggling and revenues had been shrinking for several years. “However, shortly after his arrival, the brand began to positively inflect – bringing the brand back to positive comps (primarily in the full-price channel) and market share gains. Further we believe much of Coach’s current success goes back to the strategies and changes that Mr. Schulman implemented during his tenure, including a focus on digital and improving brand health.”

According to Boruchow, “CPRI business (and the stock’s multiple) has clearly been pressured over the years; however the recent turnaround efforts, now combined with fresh leadership, will add more duration to the ball thesis here. Lastly, Mr. Schulman’s experience and success at luxury brands/retailers aligns well with CPRI’s strategy to focus growth on its luxury assets, Versace and Jimmy Choo.”

According to a research note from BMO Capital Markets, “We see this as a strong positive as Josh applies his successful tenure to CPRI’s already impressive momentum. We reiterate CPRI as one of our top ideas and expect Josh to begin an exciting next chapter building off of John’s already compelling trajectory.”

The note stated that Idol passes the mantle to Schulman “from a clear position of strength, with Michael Kors stabilizing as (still) one of the largest brands in history, sitting alongside an increasingly exciting luxury story as Versace propels and Jimmy Choo works its way up.”

“Mr. Idol deserves clear credit for creating one of history’s largest and most profitable brands, then assembling a portfolio of quality brands. Through a strategic focus on channel (DTC, wholesale and notably licensing) product and geographic diversification, he built CPRI from the ground up and passes the baton to a very well-respected leader at an exciting time,” according to BMO Capital Markets.

