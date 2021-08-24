Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

A Renewed Couture Jewelry Show Returns to In-person Format, Reuniting in Las Vegas

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Activewear Brand Fabletics Adds Loungewear to the Assortment

Sustainability

Will the Circular Economy Spur the Return of Physical Shopping?

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael Kors Brand, Will Succeed John Idol in September 2022 as CEO of Capri Holdings

Initially, Schulman will report to Idol.

Joshua Schulman
Joshua Schulman Patrick MacLeod/WWD

Joshua Schulman has been named chief executive officer of the Michael Kors brand effective today, and will succeed John D. Idol as chief executive officer of Capri Holdings in September 2022 when Idol will step up to executive chairman.

Initially, Schulman will be responsible for all aspects of the Michael Kors brand globally, reporting directly to Idol, chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings.

Rumors were swirling last November that Schulman might make the jump to Capri after his non-compete expired, as reported in WWD.

Schulman had previously been president and CEO of the Coach brand from 2017 to 2020. Earlier, he was with Neiman Marcus Group as president of Bergdorf Goodman from 2012 to 2017, and had assumed additional responsibility for NMG International with the acquisition of Mytheresa.com in 2014. From 2007 to 2012, Schulman was CEO of Jimmy Choo. Previously, he held senior posts in global fashion and luxury brands including Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci.

Related Galleries

“I am thrilled to have Josh join Capri Holdings as CEO of the Michael Kors brand. Josh is an outstanding leader with brand retail experience, industry depth and a proven track record of successfully operating and growing luxury brands,” Idol said.

“I am delighted to join Capri as CEO of Michael Kors,” Schulman said. “I have long admired Michael’s design vision and how the brand creates timeless fashion and embodies jet set glamour. I look forward to working closely with him and the talented Michael Kors management team to build upon the long-standing success of the brand.”

In September 2022, Schulman will also be appointed to the Capri Holdings’ board of directors. Upon Schulman’s appointment as CEO of Capri Holdings, Idol will work closely with Schulman to transition the role of CEO and continue to provide overall leadership to the board of directors.

According to Idol, “Josh’s appointment is part of a thoughtfully planned leadership succession. Over the course of the next year, Josh will immerse himself in the Michael Kors brand.” In September, 2022, he steps up to ceo of Capri.  “The board and I are confident in Josh’s unique abilities to lead Capri Holdings. His results driven leadership style and passion for building consumer-centric global brands will be instrumental in maximizing the full potential of our three luxury fashion houses,” said Idol.

“We believe our plan will allow for a smooth CEO transition next fall. I look forward to partnering with Josh on the overall strategic direction for the group as well as on potential strategic acquisitions,” said Idol.

“I am honored and excited to assume the role of CEO of Capri Holdings next year,” added Schulman. “Capri Holdings has uniquely positioned itself as a leading global fashion luxury group. I have tremendous respect of what the teams have accomplished across the three founder-led brands. I believe in the strategic vision for Capri Holdings and I look forward to partnering with Jon and the board in leading Capri Holdings through its next phase of growth.”

Capri, whose brands include Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, generated revenues of $4.1 billion for the year ended March 27 and revenues of $5.6 billion in the year just before the pandemic.

Analysts applauded the passing of the baton to Schulman, who enjoys a good reputation in the industry and has long been seen as building up to one of the coveted spots as a public company ceo in fashion.

Ike Boruchow, Wells Fargo analyst, wrote in a research note, “Given Mr. Schulman’s strong track record (particularly as the president of Coach) and a Michael Kors business that has been somewhat volatile through the years, we believe investors will view the announcement as a positive to the CPRI [Capri Holdings Ltd.] story. Mr. Schulman was instrumental in Coach’s turnaround and is an admired and respected leader within the fashion industry, and we believe he is the ideal candidate to lead CPRI into the next stage of growth.”

Boruchow noted that prior to Schulman’s arrival at Coach, the brand had been struggling and revenues had been shrinking for several years. “However, shortly after his arrival, the brand began to positively inflect – bringing the brand back to positive comps (primarily in the full-price channel) and market share gains. Further we believe much of Coach’s current success goes back to the strategies and changes that Mr. Schulman implemented during his tenure, including a focus on digital and improving brand health.”

According to Boruchow, “CPRI business  (and the stock’s multiple) has clearly been pressured over the years; however the recent turnaround efforts, now combined with fresh leadership, will add more duration to the ball thesis here. Lastly, Mr. Schulman’s experience and success at luxury brands/retailers aligns well with CPRI’s strategy to focus growth on its luxury assets, Versace and Jimmy Choo.”

According to a research note from BMO Capital Markets, “We see this as a strong positive as Josh applies his successful tenure to CPRI’s already impressive momentum. We reiterate  CPRI as one of our top ideas and expect Josh to begin an exciting next chapter building off of John’s already compelling trajectory.”

The note stated that Idol passes the mantle to Schulman “from a clear position of strength, with Michael Kors stabilizing as (still) one of the largest brands in history, sitting alongside an increasingly exciting luxury story as Versace propels and Jimmy Choo works its way up.”

“Mr. Idol deserves clear credit for creating one of history’s largest and most profitable brands, then assembling a portfolio of quality brands. Through a strategic focus on channel (DTC, wholesale and notably  licensing)  product and geographic diversification, he built CPRI from the ground up and passes the baton to a very well-respected leader at an exciting time,” according to BMO Capital Markets.

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

Joshua Schulman Heading to Capri? Speculation Swirls

Versace Is One of Capri Holdings’  Best Assets, CEO John Idol Says

John Idol’s Pandemic Pay Cut

 

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad