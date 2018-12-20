One of HSN’s highest-profile and most inventive on-air celebrities, Joy Mangano, is leaving the home shopping spotlight.

“She has been an important part of the family for many years, and her creativity has influenced us all,” said Mike Fitzharris, president of HSN. He said Mangano is “departing to pursue other professional opportunities.”

Mangano, a self-made millionaire, is best known for inventing the Miracle Mop and launching it on QVC in 1992. She continued with QVC until HSN acquired Mangano’s company, Ingenious Designs Inc. in 1999. Mangano was the subject of the 2015 movie “Joy.” She was played by Jennifer Lawrence.

At HSN, which like QVC is part of the Qurate Retail Group, Mangano introduced a stream of innovative products, such as Huggable Hangers, My Little Steamer, Shades Readers, the Forever Fragrant line of cleaners and fresheners, the Ultimate Closet line of organizers, and she collaborated with Iman and Ming Tsai.

“Joy may be leaving, but our customers will be able to continue to shop Huggable Hangers, My Little Steamer and many of the great products she has presented on HSN over the years,” said Fitzharris.