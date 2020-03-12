LONDON — JW Anderson has dropped anchor in Soho with a flagship that’s been a long time coming. After myriad projects over the years — events, collaborations and a concept space called Workshops, the British brand finally has a place of its own on the narrow, gritty streets of Soho.

Neighbors include the longstanding gay bar Village, SophistiCats lap-dancing and strip club and a video arcade called Las Vegas — not the usual luxury brand adjacencies, especially for one that’s part-owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.