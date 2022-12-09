Kane Brown Creates a Rue21 Collection

Singer Kane Brown grew up in the rural South wearing Rue21 clothes and has continued to wear the brand on his rise to stardom.

Now the popular genre-bending singer has strengthened his connection with Rue21 by collaborating on a limited-edition collection.

“I came up not really having any money to spend on clothes,” Brown said. “But I had enough that I could afford Rue21, and their clothes were cool.”

The collection, which started selling at Rue21 stores and on rue21.com this week, features a variety of items designed by Brown including screen T-shirts, sweatshirts, joggers, trucker hats, in sizes small through XXL. Available for men and women, prices range from $16.99 to $41.99.

“Kane Brown grew up wearing Rue21, so it has been extremely exciting for our team to work with him on this very personal and exclusive Rue21 collection,” said Bill Brand, chief executive officer of the affordable, youth-oriented fashion retailer. “From a voice as our customer to a leading voice as a collaborator and partner, Kane’s personality and style align perfectly with that of our audience.”

As part of the launch, customers can enter a contest to get the chance to meet Brown and shop the collection at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 6. To enter, participants must follow the brand on Instagram, post a video or photo on their public feed explaining why they love Brown and Rue21, as well as why they should be the winner. Participants should use the hashtag #rue21xKaneBrown in the caption and tag @rue21 in the post.

“Rue21 x Kane Brown is the answer for the savvy Gen Z person who wants to make a fashion-forward statement,” said Michael Cingolani, Rue21’s chief merchandising officer. “Kane is an award-winning artist with a vast and diverse fan base, so this line is going to be in demand, and we expect it to sell out quickly.”

The singer-songwriter best known for hits like “Heaven,” “Be Like That,” “Grand” and “Like I Love Country Music.” He’s won five American Music Awards, two CMT Music Awards and one ACM Award.