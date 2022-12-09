×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Netflix Series ‘Harry & Meghan’ Offers Indictment of Media

Business

WHP Global Invests $260 Million Into Express; Acquires 7.4 Percent

Kane Brown Creates a Rue21 Collection

The collaboration between the singer and the specialty retailer is a natural fit.

From Rue21 x Kane Brown limited-editon collection.
From Rue21 x Kane Brown limited-editon collection. TONY PILLOW

Singer Kane Brown grew up in the rural South wearing Rue21 clothes and has continued to wear the brand on his rise to stardom.

Now the popular genre-bending singer has strengthened his connection with Rue21 by collaborating on a limited-edition collection.

“I came up not really having any money to spend on clothes,” Brown said. “But I had enough that I could afford Rue21, and their clothes were cool.”

The collection, which started selling at Rue21 stores and on rue21.com this week, features a variety of items designed by Brown including screen T-shirts, sweatshirts, joggers, trucker hats, in sizes small through XXL. Available for men and women, prices range from $16.99 to $41.99.

Related Galleries

“Kane Brown grew up wearing Rue21, so it has been extremely exciting for our team to work with him on this very personal and exclusive Rue21 collection,” said Bill Brand, chief executive officer of the affordable, youth-oriented fashion retailer. “From a voice as our customer to a leading voice as a collaborator and partner, Kane’s personality and style align perfectly with that of our audience.”

As part of the launch, customers can enter a contest to get the chance to meet Brown and shop the collection at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 6. To enter, participants must follow the brand on Instagram, post a video or photo on their public feed explaining why they love Brown and Rue21, as well as why they should be the winner. Participants should use the hashtag #rue21xKaneBrown in the caption and tag @rue21 in the post.

“Rue21 x Kane Brown is the answer for the savvy Gen Z person who wants to make a fashion-forward statement,” said Michael Cingolani, Rue21’s chief merchandising officer. “Kane is an award-winning artist with a vast and diverse fan base, so this line is going to be in demand, and we expect it to sell out quickly.”

The singer-songwriter best known for hits like “Heaven,” “Be Like That,” “Grand” and “Like I Love Country Music.” He’s won five American Music Awards, two CMT Music Awards and one ACM Award.

Kane Brown checks out his Rue21 collection. TONY PILLOW
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kane Brown Partners With Rue21 on a Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad