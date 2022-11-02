×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Celine Is Getting a Big Jump on Fall 2023

Fashion

Rihanna Reveals Exclusive Photos of Upcoming Savage x Fenty Fashion Show

Business

Roblox, Parsons Partner on Metaverse Curriculum

Karen Katz Steps Down as Intermix Interim CEO

She is succeeded as interim chief executive officer by James Rushing.

Karen Katz
Karen Katz courtesy shot

Karen Katz, who has been interim chief executive officer of Intermix, has decided to step down from the role. She will continue as a board member.

James Rushing will become interim CEO, effective immediately, and will maintain his current role as interim chief financial officer. The company will embark on a search for a new CEO, said industry sources.

Katz, who couldn’t be reached for comment, has been in the role since June 7. She became an Intermix board member last April.

Katz is the former president and CEO of the Neiman Marcus Group and had taken over duties held by Jyothi Rao, CEO, who decided to step down.

Related Galleries

In a letter to employees Tuesday obtained by WWD, Katz said, “I’m stepping back knowing that the current leadership team is well suited to continue working to overcome the challenges of our current economic environment. Given these dynamics, we are continuing to evaluate options to improve our position and will keep you updated on developments.

“Like many others in the retail industry today, we are managing a variety of headwinds. Nonetheless, I am optimistic about our areas of strength — our private label business, our leading omnichannel boutiques and our unique and highly curated edit that has excited our loyal customers since our founding,” she wrote.

Before joining Intermix, Rushing was founder of JKR Advisors and a partner in Kearney, the global management firm. He has also been an associate partner at McKinsey & Co.

“In addition to his finance expertise as CFO, he has experience in corporate and organizational strategy, with a focus on driving revenue and navigating complicated environments. He already intimately understands our business, our team and our customers, so I can ensure that this transition will be truly seamless,” Katz wrote in her letter.

In May 2021, Altamont Capital Partners acquired the entire Intermix business, including all store leases, e-commerce and assets, from Gap Inc. for an undisclosed sum. Intermix had accounted for less than 1 percent of Gap Inc.’s sales. Gap bought Intermix in January 2013 for $130 million in an effort to put a contemporary and hipper fashion halo over the company and expand Intermix. On both accounts, that didn’t happen and some criticized the acquisition as a distraction for the Gap.

When Katz took the job, she said in an interview that she felt there was a lot of opportunity for the business, as the retailer was becoming independent and would be working with the team and ACP on growth strategies for the 30-unit fleet.

Katz, who led Neiman Marcus Group through its digital transformation, spent eight years as CEO and 33 years with the company in a variety of positions. She retired in 2018. She currently serves on such public company boards as The RealReal and Under Armour. She also spends time as a board member on privately held consumer company boards and acts as an adviser to a number of start-ups in the technology, service and product spaces. In addition, she is chair of the board of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas, Texas.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Hot Summer Bags

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Karen Katz Relinquishes Role as Intermix Interim CEO

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad