Business

Ferragamo’s Gobbetti Touts Davis’ Designs

Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards: Celebrities, Glamour, Glitz – and Let’s Not Forget the Fashion Designers

Kate Spade Unveils Experiential Pop-up for Holiday Season in London

The space comes with a hidden mini dance room, a nostalgic candy store, a locker stashed with mystery prizes, and a boozy vending machine.

Inside the Kate Spade London pop-up
Inside the Kate Spade London pop-up. Courtesy

LONDON Kate Spade, the fashion accessory brand under Tapestry, on Thursday unveiled an experimental pop-up for the holiday season on Soho’s bustling Greek Street in London.

The four-day space, which is decorated with the brand’s signature color with tinsel-covered walls and black-and-white checkered floors, comes with a disco balls Christmas tree, a hidden mini dance room, a nostalgic candy store, a locker stashed with mystery prizes including vouchers, jewelry, and handbags, and a boozy vending machine.

The pop-up serves as a visual manifestation of the brand’s holiday campaign, which was unveiled at the beginning of November. Customers will be able to shop the candy-inspired jewelry from the holiday collection as well.

Jenny Campbell, chief marketing officer of Kate Spade New York, said the brand is doubling down on London, as it sees “a continuous desire from our London community for physical and immersive experiences.”

“There was an incredible response to our Cabana pop-up this past summer and we are eager to continue engaging and developing this community’s authentic connection with our brand as we kick off a new season,” she said.

Inside the Kate Spade London pop-up
Inside the Kate Spade London pop-up. Courtesy

Campbell added that on top of the Soho pop-up, over 20 stores throughout the U.K. and Germany will enjoy festive iterations of the pop-up concept as well.

Through engagement with the customers, Campbell said the brand is looking to connect across ages and demographics.

“She’s free, confident, real, and at ease with herself. She is witty and fun to be around. It was true when our brand was founded 30 years ago and it’s true today. By showcasing the dynamic Kate Spade lifestyle through the lens of our holiday campaign and pop-up experience, we aim to connect with our existing London community while also bringing new brand fans into the fold who reflect the Kate Spade spirit,” she said.

