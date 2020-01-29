By  on January 29, 2020

LOVE OF SPORT: Football memorabilia is ubiquitous, but a standout item in the category is a new Kay Jewelers limited-edition necklace with a football pendant in 1.5 carats of Le Vian “chocolate diamonds,” handcrafted in 14K strawberry gold with a 14K vanilla gold stitching finish and a hidden bale. Kay, marketing the piece in time for the Super Bowl this Sunday, has some history in the sport as a sponsor of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The keepsake necklace is priced $2,499.99. “There is no better way to celebrate the Big Game than with this special-edition necklace,” said Jamie Singleton, president of Kay Jewelers, adding the piece also commemorates the company’s 21-year partnership with Le Vian.

