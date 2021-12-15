Kenneth Cole, Áwet New York Team Up for Holiday Pop-up Featuring Black-owned Businesses

Áwet New York, a Black, refugee-founded lifestyle brand, has partnered with Kenneth Cole to host a holiday pop-up showcasing small Black-owned businesses, starting Friday.

Áwet New York, founded by Áwet Woldegebriel, launched in 2020 during the pandemic to support New York’s garment workers. Woldegebriel created a line of what he describes as “livewear,” which consisted of hoodies, joggers, T-shirts and hats all made in New York and focused on timeless and genderless designs.

Woldegebriel was forced to flee his native country Eritrea in 1998, becoming a refugee and migrating from camp to camp. In 2000 he was granted asylum to the U.S.

In September, the brand launched at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Cole has served as a mentor to Woldegebriel and the Áwet New York brand since its inception.

“Áwet is as talented designer who is also a good friend and fellow activist,” said Cole. “Our personal values, and those of our brands are aligned and it has been great watching him build his business.”

“Supporting young talent is something I am proud to be able to do, and I am grateful to have our store space that we can offer up in support for these Black-owned businesses and to helpfully connect them with consumers this holiday season,” Cole added.

The pop-up will feature 10 small-Black owned businesses, in addition to Áwet New York. They are Adey-Abeba, handwoven and embroidered garments made in Ethiopia; McKenzie Liautaud, a Haitian-American precious gems jewelry designer; Adolophine, bespoke luxury African goods; Marco Hall, ready-to-wear couture clothing designs; Royal Jelly Harlem, African-inspired clothing and home decorating line; Kristian Lorén Lopez, classic silhouettes in elaborate fabrics; Julian Joseph Kyle, limited-edition releases fusing art, fashion and history; Don’t Let Disco, whimsical jewelry, and 2.4.1. Cosmetics, a clean beauty line.

Kenneth Cole’s store on Bond + Bowery in New York. courtesy shot

The holiday pop-up will be located at the Kenneth Cole store at 328 Bowery. The event takes place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

