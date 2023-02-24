×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Signs BTS Member J-Hope as Brand Ambassador

Business

What Will AI Mean for Fashion?

Beauty

The Beauty Industry’s Top 20 Most Beloved Moisturizers

Kith Opens Miami Flagship in Design District

The store includes a Sadelle's restaurant and a stand-alone Kith Treats across the street.

Kith Miami
Kith's new Miami Design District store. courtesy

Kith’s retail rollout continues.

Just weeks after adding a second store in Los Angeles, the New York-based company has opened a flagship in Miami’s Design District.

The store significantly expands its footprint in the city. In addition to a two-story multibrand store, the site also includes a Kith for Sadelle restaurant and a stand-alone Kith Treats store across the street.

The design of the main store, which was created by Kith founder and creative director Ronnie Fieg, includes a neutral color palette alongside vibrant shades of green. Santa Margherita Rosa Perlino, Perlato Royal and Carrara marble floors and structures are woven alongside wavy fluted plaster, birch wood, brass and painted gypsum.

Related Galleries

The interior of the multibrand store.

Upon entering, a circular structure separates the menswear from the womenswear and there is a hallway of fitting rooms with birch-paneled walls and ceilings in the rear. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide natural light and floating white steps lead to the second floor, where customers find ribbed fabric walls across a large circular shoe room. 

The second floor also houses Sadelle’s restaurant, its first in the Design District. The eatery has white-washed ash walls with picture frame molding and a checkerboard floor, fluted ming green counter and fluted Carrara marble header. 

This will be Sadelle’s first restaurant in the Miami area.

Directly across the street is a 1,000-square-foot Kith Treats store, which features a circular center bar of Rosa Portugalo marble, Carrara marble barstools and stainless-steel accents that highlight the store’s cereal canister wall. The location will serve new signature specials created by friends and family of Kith, and will also serve Belgian waffles with Kith branding. The store will also sell the brand’s apparel capsules.

Kith Treats will be located across the street from the main store.

In honor of the opening, Fieg and Asics have partnered on a new iteration of a shoe, the Gel-Lyte III Remastered – Super Yellow. This version of the sneaker that Fieg first introduced in 2007 offers a nubuck upper, split tongue and the form stripes in orange suede. The shoe will launch at the Miami store before being offered online and in Kith’s stores in Europe.

This is Kith’s 11th store globally and its second in Miami. A unit on Collins Avenue opened at the end of 2016.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Hot Summer Bags

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kith Opens Miami Store in Design District

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad