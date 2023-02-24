Kith Opens Miami Flagship in Design District

Kith’s retail rollout continues.

Just weeks after adding a second store in Los Angeles, the New York-based company has opened a flagship in Miami’s Design District.

The store significantly expands its footprint in the city. In addition to a two-story multibrand store, the site also includes a Kith for Sadelle restaurant and a stand-alone Kith Treats store across the street.

The design of the main store, which was created by Kith founder and creative director Ronnie Fieg, includes a neutral color palette alongside vibrant shades of green. Santa Margherita Rosa Perlino, Perlato Royal and Carrara marble floors and structures are woven alongside wavy fluted plaster, birch wood, brass and painted gypsum.

The interior of the multibrand store.

Upon entering, a circular structure separates the menswear from the womenswear and there is a hallway of fitting rooms with birch-paneled walls and ceilings in the rear. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide natural light and floating white steps lead to the second floor, where customers find ribbed fabric walls across a large circular shoe room.

The second floor also houses Sadelle’s restaurant, its first in the Design District. The eatery has white-washed ash walls with picture frame molding and a checkerboard floor, fluted ming green counter and fluted Carrara marble header.

This will be Sadelle’s first restaurant in the Miami area.

Directly across the street is a 1,000-square-foot Kith Treats store, which features a circular center bar of Rosa Portugalo marble, Carrara marble barstools and stainless-steel accents that highlight the store’s cereal canister wall. The location will serve new signature specials created by friends and family of Kith, and will also serve Belgian waffles with Kith branding. The store will also sell the brand’s apparel capsules.

Kith Treats will be located across the street from the main store.

In honor of the opening, Fieg and Asics have partnered on a new iteration of a shoe, the Gel-Lyte III Remastered – Super Yellow. This version of the sneaker that Fieg first introduced in 2007 offers a nubuck upper, split tongue and the form stripes in orange suede. The shoe will launch at the Miami store before being offered online and in Kith’s stores in Europe.

This is Kith’s 11th store globally and its second in Miami. A unit on Collins Avenue opened at the end of 2016.