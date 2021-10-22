Skip to main content
Klarna, DVF Leaders to Discuss the Future of Fashion

Executives from the companies are featured speakers at the WWD Apparel & CEO Summit on Oct. 26 and 27.

klarna
Sebastian Siemiatkowski Good Thanks Media

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, chief executive officer and cofounder of Klarna, sees a new future for fashion following a global pandemic that has reshaped how, why and where consumers shop. It’s a future that’s being forged right now as shoppers unleash pent-up demand after not spending and traveling during the peak pandemic period.

And the luxury goods segment, in particular, is well-positioned to key into this consumer spending trend.

Next week, during the WWD Apparel & CEO Summit, titled, “The New Future: Roaring in the 20s,” Siemiątkowski will be joined by Gabby Hirata, president of DVF, to discuss this and other trends. The session, “Fashion Forward: Creating a New Future,” will be moderated by Evan Clark, deputy managing editor of WWD.

The themes of the session will also include how the acceleration of digitalization is reshaping the market, and how livestreaming is going beyond testing and experimentation outside of China to become a profit center for brands and merchants. Siemiatkowski and Hirata will also discuss how the curation of brands and products is evolving — online and in physical stores. The two will also share insights into how data is being used not only to inform product development and merchandising but also to spot broader consumer trends and insights.

Hirata joined DVF in January of 2020. Previously, she served as the chief strategy officer of Jill Stuart and as managing director of Adeam, which is a New York-based Japanese luxury brand. Hirata also worked in product development and supply chain at Ralph Lauren, where she managed the global sourcing of Blue Label as well as the launch of Polo for Women.

Siemiatkowski cofounded Klarna in 2005. As CEO of Klarna, he oversees the company’s rapid global growth. Klarna offers shoppers and merchants flexible payment options, social shopping, and personal finance solutions. The company has over 250,000 retail partners, which includes brands such as H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike, and AliExpress, among many others. Its solutions are available for digital retailers as well as for in-store.

Klarna is a presenting sponsor of the event. For more information about the WWD Apparel & CEO Summit or to attend this session, CLICK HERE.

 

 

 

