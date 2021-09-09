Skip to main content
Beautycounter and Klarna Team for Livestream Event at Flagship

The Live @ Abbot Kinney livestream episodes are being hosted by Christy Coleman.

The payment and shopping service provider Klarna has teamed with Beautycounter this week to present a four-episode livestream program at Beautycounter’s Live @ Abbot Kinney content studio, which is located in its flagship store in Venice, Calif.

The livestream event is part of several activations the two companies have presented since partnering last year. The series occurs as more consumers engage in livestream shopping, which, according to Coresight Research, is projected to be a $25 billion industry in the U.S. by 2023. In Klarna’s 2021 Reopening Insights Report, 60 percent of customers “who had tried livestream shopping say that it improved their online shopping experience,” the company said.

This week’s Live @ Abbot Kinney livestream episodes are hosted by Christy Coleman, the celebrity makeup artist and chief artistic officer at Beautycounter. The episodes will feature Ashley Greene, Christine Kong and Asia Jackson as well as ingredient safety expert Lindsay Dahl, who serves as senior vice president of social mission for Beautycounter. The program will “offer insights, tips, tricks and techniques for a cleaner and better beauty routine,” the company said adding that shoppers can join the livestream sessions at 11 a.m. PDT via a link on the Klarna app and Beautycounter.com/live.

“Viewers who join will have a chance to win a free Beautycounter gift with purchase at checkout if they shop with Klarna,” the company said.

Blair Lawson, chief merchandising and marketing officer at Beautycounter, said the company is “always seeking new and interesting ways to build meaningful connections with our community and to meet them wherever they are. Our partnership with Klarna builds on Beautycounter’s efforts to innovate the livestream shopping experience as a way to do just that.”

Lawson said the initiative “blends in-store and online shopping environments to give customers an entertaining and easy way to discover and shop our clean beauty products.”

David Sandström, chief marketing officer at Klarna, said, “Live shopping is rapidly becoming an essential part of the e-commerce experience for customers and brands.”

