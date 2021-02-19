For the second “Hauliday by Cosmo x Klarna” virtual shopping event, livestreaming has been added to make the experience more immersive.

Cosmopolitan Magazine and Klarna, the buy now, pay later payment and shopping platform, launched Hauliday last year. It’s geared just for Gen Z and Millennials in the U.S.

This year, the biannual 48-hour event will take place March 1 and 2 and feature exclusive deals across fashion, apparel, footwear and beauty from Macy’s Inc., Haus Laboratories, Rebecca Minkoff, Saks Off 5th, Express Inc., Bluemercury, Foot Locker Retail Inc. and other retailers and brands.

Macy’s, which is a part owner of Klarna, will stage the livestreaming component from the mezzanine of its Herald Square flagship in Manhattan. Macy’s has been striving to attract younger clients through its marketing and assortments while retaining its older clientele.

Two hourlong livestreaming shows will be hosted by Jackie Miranne, the TV host, style expert, blogger and model. She’s also the daughter of entrepreneur Joy Mangano. The livestream shopping component will utilize the ShopShops platform.

The livestreaming retail market in China is expected to hit $125 billion this year, but it’s still in the infant stages in the U.S., where just a few retailers and brands have dabbled in it. For example, Longaberger, the home products brand engaged in social commerce, recently launched a livestreaming monthly series enabling consumers to shop the brand while the program was in progress.

With the upcoming Hauliday event, it’s apparent Klarna sees opportunity in retailing via livestreaming. The livestream experience can be accessed via the ShopShops app (downloadable in the app store) on March 1 and 2 at 11 a.m. EST and 7 p.m. EST.

Hauliday will also be held online over the two-day period at klarna.com/us/hauliday and Cosmopolitan.com/hauliday-2021.

“Cosmopolitan helps inform and inspire the purchasing decisions of millions of young women who come to the brand each day,” said Nancy Berger, senior vice president, publishing director and chief revenue officer for Cosmopolitan. “Alongside our partner Klarna and their large network of retail partners, we are excited to kick off this year’s event. Our goal with the second Hauliday event, complete with a livestream shopping element, is to deliver an interactive and fun shopping experience for our audience of digitally savvy consumers whose purchasing habits continue to evolve.”

During last year’s Hauliday event, Klarna saw three times the volume on its app compared to an average weekend in 2020, said David Sandstrom, Klarna’s chief marketing officer. “The newly added livestream shopping component enables us to improve the shopping experience for our 15 million U.S. customers and drive even more engagement and sales for our participating retail partners.”

“We are always exploring new ways to inspire our customers’ personal style and are excited to bring the thrill of shopping at our iconic Herald Square flagship directly to shoppers from the comforts of home through an immersive livestream experience,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer.

Klarna indicated that it has 3.5 million active monthly users of its app in the U.S. The service can be used in store or online and enables consumers to create shareable wish lists, get price drop notifications and access deals from brands, with the option to pay over time with zero interest or fees.

According to Cosmopolitan and Klarna, Hauliday is the first virtual shopping event curated specifically for Gen Z and Millennials, whose buying power continues to grow rapidly. Gen Z commands 40 percent of all consumer shopping, according to Crowdtwist.

According to ComScore, in the last 12 months, Cosmo readers spent $9.9 billion on online purchases, representing 21 percent of all online spending by women in the U.S.