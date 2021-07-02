Kohl’s has decided to give bonuses to many of its employees who stay on the job through the year.

Kohl’s said hourly store, distribution center and e-commerce fulfillment center associates will be eligible to receive a bonus ranging from $100 to $400 for working with the retailer through the holiday season.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisc.-based company said the new bonuses reflect “continued investment in its associates,” that it is “actively” hiring at stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers across the country, and that it provides candidates with a quick and easy application process across desktop, mobile and in-store platforms.

Kohl’s hosted its first nonseasonal hiring event at all of its stores nationwide on June 24, 25 and 26. The goal was to hire 5,000 associates for both full- and part-time positions over the three-day hiring initiative.

Kohl’s and other retailers and businesses are challenged by the nation’s labor shortage, in part due to people preferring to stay home rather than work, due to a variety of factors including the pandemic, government assistance, child care requirements and a sense that wages are too low.

But Kohl’s said Friday it offers competitive wages, a weekly pay schedule, flexible schedules, including day, night and weekend shifts, an immediate 15 percent Kohl’s associate discount — which can be stacked with other applicable Kohl’s coupons — and special associate shop days with no brand exclusions. The company also said that Kohl’s associates will soon have access to hundreds of prestige beauty brands through the upcoming opening of Sephora at Kohl’s, which is set to open in the first 200 stores this fall.

“As we prepare for an exciting second half of the year, we want to recognize and thank our hourly store, distribution center and e-commerce fulfillment center associates who bring our fall and holiday plans to life for our customers,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, in a statement Friday. “During the busiest shopping season of the year, these associates are going into our facilities and managing incredible demands and we want to recognize them for their upcoming contributions. The holidays are always when Kohl’s is at its best, and we are so grateful for all our associates do to deliver an incredible experience to our millions of customers across the country both in our stores and through our digital platforms.”