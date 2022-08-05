×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: August 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Skin Show

Business

Khaite ‘Evaluating Investment Options,’ Looks to Next Stage

Accessories

Moncler Accelerates Footwear Development

Buffalo David Bitton Enters the Kohl’s Mix

Kohl's introduction of Buffalo David Bitton comes on the heels of launching Levi's SilverTab line.

From a Buffalo Jeans campaign.
From a Buffalo Jeans campaign.

Kohl’s has added the Buffalo David Bitton label to its assortment, elevating its denim assortment in stores and online.

The move follows Kohl’s recent launch of Levi’s SilverTab brand. Buffalo and SilverTab are both being offered through January 2023, though it’s possible the agreements get extended.

Ron Murray, Kohl’s interim chief merchandising officer, said the Buffalo launch reflects efforts this fall “to provide more offerings that support our customer’s evolving casual lifestyle.”

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the
The Buffalo jeans look.

The Buffalo brand is priced higher that other denim-based brands sold at Kohl’s. The retailer’s website lists Buffalo David Bitton men’s and women’s jeans on sale in the $62 to $69 range. Levi’s SilverTab men’s and women’s jeans are listed on sale in the $55 to $62 range. Lee jeans are also offered, priced on sale in the $32 to $39 range for men’s and women’s styles, and Kohl’s private label Sonoma jeans are priced on sale in the $28 to $35 range.

Related Galleries

Kohl’s said Buffalo David Bitton, which is owned by Iconix International, is a “leading, responsibly made, premium denim brand celebrating its 50th anniversary.” Centric Brands designs, sources and markets the product.

Kohl’s is selling the label in more than 600 stores and on kohls.com. Styles include straight and slim leg for men, as well as wide-legged, boot-cut and mom jeans for women. The assortment also offers some sportswear including shackets for women and tops for men.

With the addition of SilverTab and Buffalo, along with other denim brands, Kohl’s wants to be regarded as a stronger denim destination with more relevant casual merchandise. Denim in the stores is adjacent to Sephora. Other key brands at Kohl’s are Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Champion, Draper James, RSVP, LC Lauren Conrad, Nike, Under Armour and Wrangler.

The industry has been closely watching how Kohl’s evolves its merchandising and other strategies and fills some key senior slots recently vacated, in the wake of activist investors pressuring the management to increase shareholder value and the recent unsuccessful bidding to buy Kohl’s.

On the personnel side of the business, Kohl’s continues to search for a chief merchant and a chief marketing officer.

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the
Buffalo Jeans.
Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Hot Summer Bags

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Buffalo David Bitton Jeans Enters the

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad