Buffalo David Bitton Enters the Kohl’s Mix

Kohl’s has added the Buffalo David Bitton label to its assortment, elevating its denim assortment in stores and online.

The move follows Kohl’s recent launch of Levi’s SilverTab brand. Buffalo and SilverTab are both being offered through January 2023, though it’s possible the agreements get extended.

Ron Murray, Kohl’s interim chief merchandising officer, said the Buffalo launch reflects efforts this fall “to provide more offerings that support our customer’s evolving casual lifestyle.”

The Buffalo jeans look.

The Buffalo brand is priced higher that other denim-based brands sold at Kohl’s. The retailer’s website lists Buffalo David Bitton men’s and women’s jeans on sale in the $62 to $69 range. Levi’s SilverTab men’s and women’s jeans are listed on sale in the $55 to $62 range. Lee jeans are also offered, priced on sale in the $32 to $39 range for men’s and women’s styles, and Kohl’s private label Sonoma jeans are priced on sale in the $28 to $35 range.

Kohl’s said Buffalo David Bitton, which is owned by Iconix International, is a “leading, responsibly made, premium denim brand celebrating its 50th anniversary.” Centric Brands designs, sources and markets the product.

Kohl’s is selling the label in more than 600 stores and on kohls.com. Styles include straight and slim leg for men, as well as wide-legged, boot-cut and mom jeans for women. The assortment also offers some sportswear including shackets for women and tops for men.

With the addition of SilverTab and Buffalo, along with other denim brands, Kohl’s wants to be regarded as a stronger denim destination with more relevant casual merchandise. Denim in the stores is adjacent to Sephora. Other key brands at Kohl’s are Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Champion, Draper James, RSVP, LC Lauren Conrad, Nike, Under Armour and Wrangler.

The industry has been closely watching how Kohl’s evolves its merchandising and other strategies and fills some key senior slots recently vacated, in the wake of activist investors pressuring the management to increase shareholder value and the recent unsuccessful bidding to buy Kohl’s.

On the personnel side of the business, Kohl’s continues to search for a chief merchant and a chief marketing officer.