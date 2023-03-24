Kohl’s Reveals Exec Packages

Michelle Gass, Kohl’s Corp.’s former chief executive officer, left the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer last year with a compensation package valued at just over $9 million based on $1.24 million in salary and $7.55 million in stock awards.

Gass, currently president and CEO-in-waiting at Levi Strauss, was succeeded last February by Thomas Kingsbury, who was on the Kohl’s board since 2021 and earlier had a successful run as CEO of Burlington Stores. Last year, Kingsbury took home a compensation package valued $4.43 million, including $3.78 million in stock awards and $240,246 in salary. Gass left Kohl’s on Dec. 2.

The compensation packages of Kohl’s top executives were disclosed in a proxy statement released by the company on March 23, in advance of its annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 10.

The meeting should be relatively non-contentious, considering on Feb. 21, when Kingsbury was announced as the next CEO, the company also disclosed that it signed a “standstill” agreement with Macellan Advisors, the shareholder activist group that pushed for Gass’ departure following several seasons of declining performance by the business and its stock price. Macellum agreed to a multiyear standstill regarding voting and other provisions, which will enable Kingsbury and his team to focus more squarely on improving the company’s performance.

Tom Kingsbury Courtesy

Last year, Kohl’s net sales decreased 7.1 percent, or 6.6 percent on a comparable basis, to $17.2 billion. Women’s accounted for 27 percent of the volume; menswear, 22 percent; home, 16 percent; footwear, 9 percent; children’s, 13 percent, and accessories, 13 percent. National brands accounted for 64 percent of the volume, while private brands represented 36 percent.

The company lost $19 million last year compared to a net income of $938 million the year before.

Details of the standstill agreement are contained in the Kohl’s 2022 annual report. Among some of the key terms, summarized below: