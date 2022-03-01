Kohl’s Q4 Net Dips But Momentum for Year Seen

Kohl’s Corp. saw its fourth-quarter net income slip but the company swung into the black for all of 2021 and said that its doubling its dividend.

Net income declined 13 percent to $299 million for the quarter ended Jan. 29, 2022, from $343 million in the year-ago period.

For the year, however, the net reached $938 million compared to a loss of $163 million in 2020, which was heavily impacted by the pandemic. Earnings per share reached $7.33 in 2021, a record high for the retailer, and ahead of Wall Street expectations. In 2020, the company reported a loss of $1.21 per share.

Operating margin of 8.6 percent in 2021 exceeded the retailer’s goal of 7 percent to 8 percent two years ahead of plan.

On revenue side, there was a 5.8 percent gain to $6.5 billion in the fourth quarter, behind Wall Street expectations of $6.6 billion to $6.8 billion. Revenues were $6.14 billion in the year-ago quarter.

For the year, revenues rose 21.8 percent $19.43 billion, from $15.96 billion in 2020.

“In 2021, we delivered all-time record earnings per share, significantly ahead of our expectations. Our operating margin of 8.6 percent exceeded our 2023 goal two years ahead of plan, a direct result of our efforts to restructure the business to be more profitable. We remain extremely confident in the future growth and cash flow generation of our business, and in 2022 will build on our momentum as we further scale key initiatives such as Sephora,” Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Sephora, the company said in its report Tuesday, “continues to drive impressive results, which gives us confidence as we further expand the partnership in 2022.” Also cited was “ongoing strength” in activewear which grew more than 40 percent in 2021.

“We continue to see a lot of value in our company,” Gass added. “We are reinforcing our commitment to driving shareholder value by doubling our dividend and planning on repurchasing at least $1 billion in shares in 2022. We look forward to sharing more details on our strategy and key initiatives, as well as our financial and capital allocation plans at our investor day event on March 7, 2022.”

Michelle Gass Courtesy Photo

For 2022, Kohl’s expects net sales to increase 2 percent to 3 percent; operating margin in the range of 7.2 percent to 7.5 percent, and earnings per share in the range of $7 to $7.50, excluding any non-recurring charges

Kohl’s has set a capital expenditures budget of approximately $850 million, including expansion of its Sephora partnership involving rolling out Sephora shops inside Kohl’s stores, and store refresh activity.

Kohl’s is doubling its annual dividend to $2 per share, declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per common share, payable March 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2022.

The board of directors approved a $3 billion share repurchase authorization and the company plans to repurchase at least $1 billion in shares in 2022, of which $500 million is expected to be repurchased through open market transactions or an accelerated share repurchase program during the second quarter.

Last month, the Kohl’s board rejected takeover bids, determining that they undervalued the company. In addition, Kohl’s set up a poison pill, called a limited-duration shareholder rights plan.

Acacia Research Corp., which is controlled by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, offered to acquire 100 percent of the outstanding shares of Kohl’s for $64 a share in cash, which values the company at $9 billion. Acacia confirmed the offer in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

It is also believed that Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm that has Belk, Loft, Express, Hot Topic, Ann Taylor and other retailers in its portfolio, also bid for Kohl’s, possibly in the $64 to $65 range.

It is expected that higher bids could surface.

Kohl’s has been under pressure from certain activist investors including Macellum Advisors and Engine Capital to raise its shareholder value and improve its financial performance, and consider selling the company or reengineer it into separate dot.com and brick-and-mortar stores companies, which the company has rejected. Macellum is seeking to takeover the Kohl’s board and has proposed a slate of ten new directors.