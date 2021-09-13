Help Wanted: Kohl’s, Walmart Step Up Holiday Hiring

Kohl’s Corp., seeking to staff enough help for the holiday season amid the nation’s labor shortage, is looking to add approximately 90,000 seasonal associates, including staff for the retailer’s new e-commerce fulfillment center in Etna, Ohio, and beauty advisers for the Sephora shops at 200 Kohl’s stores this year.

In addition, Kohl’s said it will be offering current associates extra hours to support continued growth throughout the holiday season.

“Our seasonal hiring plans this year are on par with goals over the last few years as we continue to see consumer demand in-store and through our digital channels including kohls.com and the Kohl’s app,” Marc Chini, Kohl’s chief people officer, said Monday morning in a statement. “Our front-line associates are pivotal to bringing the holiday shopping experience to life for the millions of customers who choose Kohl’s, and we look forward to delivering a comfortable, convenient and safe shopping experience for our customers again this year.”

Interested candidates can view open positions in their area and apply at Careers.Kohls.com or by texting “apply” to 24508. The company said for ease and safety, all interviews will be conducted via phone.

Kohl’s will host two national hiring events, Sept. 16 to 18 and Oct. 21 to 23, at all stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers where candidates can receive a job offer on the same day of their interview.

The company said it encourages applying ahead of time, but will interview walk-ins at stores during the hiring events, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Those applying to distribution center roles during hiring events will receive an interview opportunity within 24 hours.

To further encourage people to work at Kohl’s, the company announced it instituted a bonus program, with bonus payments ranging from $100 to $400 for working with Kohl’s through the holiday season.

Earlier this month, Walmart said it plans to hire an additional 20,000 part-time and permanent full-time workers across its supply chain in more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices.

Joe Metzger, executive vice president of supply chain operations, Walmart U.S., wrote in a Walmart blog post, “Innovation across all areas of the business had a huge impact on our growth, and earlier this year, we shared plans to roll out high-tech automation systems to our facilities in addition to high-tech grocery distribution centers. In order to support that growth, we’re planning to hire 20,000 new associates.”

Walmart already held hiring events on Sept. 8 and 9 to fill jobs, such as order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions. The retailer said the average wage for supply chain associates will be $20.37 per hour. More than 2.3 million people work for Walmart around the world.

The company also plans to invest in six Walmart Academies, which allows associates to receive classroom and floor training in specialized supply chain skills, in addition to soft skills like leadership, communications and change management.