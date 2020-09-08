Kohl’s Corp., simplifying and enhancing its loyalty program, on Tuesday launched Kohl’s Rewards.

Instead of utilizing points on the old system, customers who enroll in Kohl’s Rewards earn 5 percent Kohl’s Cash whenever or however they shop the store, and will also receive “personalized” deals and perks and a birthday gift.

Kohl’s Rewards balances are converted and issued in $5 increments of Kohl’s Cash coupons on the first day of the following month. The coupons are valid for 30 days.

“We will maximize value for our Kohl’s customers nationwide with the launch of Kohl’s Rewards by rewarding them with more Kohl’s Cash every day,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “Following a successful pilot that resonated so well with our customers, we are excited about this next evolution of loyalty at Kohl’s. It’s unlike any other program, benefiting every rewards member — whether they are just getting to know us or shopped with us for years.” The pilot program was conducted in 13 markets.

Kohl’s Rewards replaces the retailer’s Yes2You Rewards loyalty program.

Aside from personalization and perks, other features of the Kohl’s Rewards program are:

• Printouts of Kohl’s Rewards balances on shopping receipts.

• Digital reminders of available Kohl’s Cash coupons.

• Syncing Kohl’s Rewards balances across channels.

• Kohl’s will send customers reminders when they have Kohl’s Cash to spend.

• No brand exclusions on Kohl’s Cash.

• All customers will still get $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent during Kohl’s Cash promotions, which can be redeemed during specified periods.

Kohl’s said it has 30 million members in its Yes2You rewards program who will automatically transition to Kohl’s Rewards. Kohl’s Cash has been a big draw for the $20 billion Menomonee Falls, Wisc.-based chain.

With retailers losing in-store traffic nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic and the continuing growing popularity of shopping online, many retailers have chosen to provide steeper deals and new incentives to encourage shopping. Madewell, for example, recently launched points for the first time, as an addition to its Insider loyalty program of perks. Across retailing and other sectors, offering points for purchases is practically standard.

Like other retailers, back-to-school business has been soft at Kohl’s, though the season is expected to last longer due to schools across the country delaying openings to better implement safety protocols and procedures to reduce the risk to students and staff of COVID-19 infection.