Kohl’s has tapped country music chart-topper Brett Young to be the face of its back-to-school marketing campaign this year.

Young will be wearing an assortment of Levi’s denim styles in the ads, which will be complemented by behind-the-scenes videos about some of his favorite things. That will include Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Advanced Stretch Jeans and 512 Slim Fit Tapered Stretch Jeans.

“This collaboration is a no-brainer for me since I’ve worn Levi’s for as long as I can remember and basically live in them whether I’m touring or at home,” Young said.

In addition, Kohl’s will become the exclusive retailer of the singer’s Caliville collection, a lifestyle assortment of T-shirts, fleece, flannels and joggers inspired by Young’s California roots and career in Nashville. Caliville retails for $25 to $60 and will be available in more than 750 Kohl’s stores as well as online.

“The back-to-school season is all about denim, and we’re thrilled to showcase Kohl’s wide assortment of new styles and range of fits with Brett Young and Levi’s,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “Furthermore, the Caliville collection coming to Kohl’s this fall is one more way that we’re bringing in new brands to Kohl’s and connecting with customers in new ways.”

Young, who had previously been the face of William Rast, said, “Bringing Caliville apparel exclusively to Kohl’s is a dream come true. To me, Caliville represents taking risks and chasing your dreams without letting anyone discourage you, and seeing this message and clothing line come full circle in so many ways is so much fun. I’m so happy this partnership will allow us to keep spreading that message.”