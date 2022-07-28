Kohl’s Selling Levi’s SilverTab Label

Kohl’s Corp., bolstering its denim offer, has begun selling Levi’s SilverTab merchandise, reintroducing the ’90s-style collection of relaxed and baggy denim and apparel for women, men and kids.

The company on Thursday became the exclusive retailer of Levi’s SilverTab, aside from Levi’s itself. Kohl’s characterized its SilverTab assortment as a capsule collection that is being sold at 600 of Kohl’s 1,100 stores and on kohls.com through January 2023. Levi.com is also selling SilverTab.

“The addition of Levi’s SilverTab is another example of how we are modernizing our portfolio with premium and style-led offerings as part of our strategy to become the retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle,” said Ron Murray, Kohl’s interim chief merchandising officer.

Back in March at Kohl’s investor day conference, chief executive officer Michelle Gass said Kohl’s would launch Levi’s SilverTab later in the year. Kohl’s is also in talks with other premium denim brands. “We feel good about our brand portfolio. That being said, we are constantly reaching out for unique partnerships,” Gass said.

Kohl’s already leans heavily on Levi’s and other big-name brands such as Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Champion, Wrangler and Tommy Hilfiger and such private labels as FLX and Sonoma. With Levi’s at Kohl’s, there is a large assortment of jeans, shorts, tops, T-shirts, loungewear and accessories across men’s, women’s and kids.

Levi’s SilverTab label, inspired by streetwear and hip-hop, launched in the late ’80s and gained popularity in the ’90s with its focus on loose and baggy fits. The capsule collection features popular ’90s denim styles including loose and mom-style jeans, overall pants and shorts, and oversized denim jackets, as well as graphic T-shirts, crewneck and fleece hoodies, flannel shirts, bucket hats and leather belts.

The Levi’s SilverTab collection debuts in time for back-to-school season and will be “positioned prominently” in Kohl’s stores adjacent to Sephora in an area designed to showcase new and seasonally relevant brands, Kohl’s indicated in its statement Thursday. “The elevated in-store experience will highlight SilverTab’s nostalgic ‘90s vibes with retro-inspired imagery and mannequin displays,” the retailer said.

On the personnel side of the business, Kohl’s continues to search for a chief merchant and a chief marketing officer.