Kohl’s Lashes Out at Activist Macellum

The battle for control of Kohl’s Corp. continues to heat up, with a decisive shareholders’ meeting just six weeks away and bids to acquire the company being evaluated.

On Thursday, Kohl’s sent a strongly worded letter to shareholders defending its 13 board members up for reelection and characterizing Macellum Advisor’s activist agenda for Kohl’s as “hollow.”

Macellum, which holds 5 percent of Kohl’s shares, wants to overhaul the retailer’s board and has proposed 10 candidates, including its founding partner, Jonathan Duskin.

Macellum contends Kohl’s management and board have failed to generate sufficient shareholder value and could through sale-leasebacks of real estate, or possibly splitting the dot-com and store operations into separate businesses. Macellum has also argued that Kohl’s, though at $19 billion-plus in revenues, has been underperforming competitors in the retail sector.

But in its letter, the Menomonee Falls, Wisc.-based Kohl’s stated: “Macellum’s slate lacks the right skills and experience — six of 10 nominees have never served on a public company board,” and that Macellum presents “no value-enhancing ideas and has a short-term focus.”

Kohl’s also told shareholders that its board is “running a robust and intentional process to evaluate interest from multiple parties” seeking to acquire the company. Hudson’s Bay Co., Sycamore Partners, Starboard Value’s Acacia Research Corp. and Leonard Green & Partners are said to be among the bidders.