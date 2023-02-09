×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

The Truth About Pamela Anderson

Fashion

Hermès Wins Court Battle Against Mason Rothschild

Business

Fendi Opens New Flagships in Seoul and Tokyo

Kohl’s Names Nick Jones Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

The appointment comes on the heels of last week's naming of Tom Kingsbury as Kohl's CEO.

Nick Jones
Nick Jones Courtesy

Kohl’s Corp., filling a second big void in its senior leadership in just seven days, named Nick Jones, a 25-year retail veteran, as chief merchandising and digital officer.

Jones will report directly to Tom Kingsbury, who on Feb. 2 was named chief executive officer after serving as interim CEO since December. Kingsbury, former CEO of the Burlington off-price chain, has been on the Kohl’s board since April 2021.

Jones will be responsible for Kohl’s overall merchandise strategy including buying, digital and omnichannel merchandising, product design and development, and product portfolio strategy. Jones told WWD he will be joining Kohl’s in March and will relocate to Milwaukee, near where Kohl’s is based. He succeeds Doug Howe, the incoming president and CEO of DSW, the footwear retailer.

Related Galleries

Most recently, Jones was CEO of Joules Group, a lifestyle brand based in the U.K. The brand sells online, through 130 stores, and through many wholesale partners including Nordstrom and Dillards. Jones is credited with expanding Joules’ customer base and bringing the British fashion brand to new markets. He left Joules in the summer of 2022 and has since been doing some advisory work in the U.K.

Before Joules, Jones spent nearly ten years working for Asda/Walmart UK, where he managed the George brand and served as the chief merchant for Asda/Walmart UK. When Jones joined George in 2010, it was established in the U.S. and the U.K. principally as an apparel brand, but he worked to broaden the assortment into the home and general merchandise categories, and broadened its distribution to other countries. George menswear continues to be sold at Walmart in the U.S., and has a significant presence inside Walmart Canada and in the U.K.

Earlier in his career, Jones spent 15 years at Marks & Spencer, including in merchandise leadership positions, in the home, beauty, and women’s categories. 

“We are very excited to have Nick join our team and lead our merchandising organization as we continue our focus on the active and casual lifestyle while also accelerating our focus on product newness and innovation,” Kingsbury said in a statement. “Nick has a tremendous wealth of experience in merchandising, retail, global sourcing, and business leadership. During his career, Nick’s been the chief merchant for one of the U.K.’s biggest retailers, led multiple categories for Marks & Spencer, and was a key leader in the category and international expansion of the multibillion dollar George brand. As we continue to build on our key national brands, enhance our proprietary product portfolio and drive newness for customers, we are confident that he is the right fit for our organization, our team and our customers.”

Jones said he loves “the strategic focus for today’s customers living a more casual and comfortable lifestyle.”

He acknowledged that initially, it’s a learning curve joining Kohl’s, but added that working at Walmart and with the George brand gave him the opportunity to understand the U.S. market.

He also said that during his 25-year career in retailing, he’s developed a strong understanding of merchandising, omni-channel and sourcing.

Citing Kohl’s national footprint and “strong” digital presence, Jones said, “Like many businesses, there are still opportunities for Kohl’s to push forward.”

Kingsbury and Jones will be challenged to turn around the $19 billion Kohl’s. The company has been losing market share for several seasons amid a softening retail business climate and America’s rapidly changing lifestyle post-COVID-19.

As sources have suggested to WWD, Kohl’s does have some opportunities for growth, needs to raise its fashion, and further bolster its private label portfolio for wider margins and greater fashion differentiation. There could also be a better balance to the casual offerings with more wear-to-work and dressier styles, and an effort to refresh stores, many of which appear dated. The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer did start opening small-store formats that were successfully piloted. They feature “zones” for diverse, female-owned and emerging brands; test self-serve return drop-offs; test self-checkout, and reflow key active and casual brands in proximity to the in-store Sephora shops for better exposure. 

Last week, Kohl’s disclosed that it entered into a cooperation agreement with Macellum Advisors, the shareholder activist group that pushed for the departure of former Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass and brought Kingsbury onto the board, following several seasons of declining performance by the business and its stock price. Macellum agreed to a multiyear standstill, voting and other provisions, which will enable management to focus more squarely on improving the company’s performance.

Last November, Kohl’s pulled its outlook for the year and pointed to a sharp slowdown in consumer spending. At the time, Peter Boneparth, the independent chair at Kohl’s, told analysts on a conference call that operating without an explicit profit and sales promise would give Kingsbury​ “the latitude in the fourth quarter to execute on our basic strategy.” 

Kohl’s is scheduled to post its fourth-quarter and 2022 results on March 1, when Kingsbury for the first time should provide some sense of his agenda for the company.

Tom Kingsbury
Tom Kingsbury Courtesy
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Hot Summer Bags

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nick Jones Named Kohl's Chief Merchandising and Digital Officer

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad