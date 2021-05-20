Kohl’s Corp. has “never been as well positioned for back-to-school and holiday,” as it is now, according to Michelle Gass, chief executive officer.

“We’re set up for a great holiday,” said Gass on Thursday, after the retailer reported a swing into profitability for the first quarter and “across the board” gains.

Along with the solid first-quarter results, optimism inside Kohl’s for the year ahead is largely based on the rollout of Sephora on kohls.com beginning in August and in September to 200 stores; initiatives strengthening Kohl’s as a destination for active and casual merchandise such as from Nike, Adidas and Lands’ End; “de-densifying” the stores for enhanced and easier shopping experiences including reducing space in men’s and jewelry; a perceived resurgence in denim demand, and Kohl’s “convenient off-mall presence continuing as a competitive advantage.”

“All the trends to living a more active and casual lifestyle, I don’t see that letting up,” Gass said, during a conference call with retail analysts.

Still, while exceeding expectations on both the top and bottom lines — which did prompt Kohl’s to raise its outlook for the year — executives at the Menomonee Falls, Wisc.-based retailer expressed concerns about possible headwinds, specifically ongoing supply chain disruptions which Kohl’s is working to offset by adding more drivers to pick up goods at ports and by “leaning into every opportunity to chase demand,” Gass said. They seemed more cautious, or less bullish, than comments from other retailers reporting first-quarter results this week.

The CEO also cited concerns about inflating wages and the labor market, rising fulfillment costs stemming from growing digital sales, and diminishing “tailwinds” from stimulus checks, the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations and easing of restrictions around the country. There’s been some pent-up demand by consumers seeking to shop and go out again, after being cooped up at home for over a year.

Those concerns apparently spooked Wall Street, which sent Kohl’s shares tumbling 10 percent, or over $6, to around $54 as of midday Thursday.