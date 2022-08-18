×
Kohl’s Lowers Forecast As Q2 Net Falls 63 Percent

The company says 2022 is turning out to be more challenging than expected but that it's still financially strong.

Sephora at Kohl's.
Sephora at Kohl's. Courtesy of Sephora
Kohl’s Corp., hit by softer demand and a glut in inventory, reported sharp second-quarter declines for the top and bottom lines and lowered its forecast for the year.
Net income fell 63 percent to $143 million, or $1.11 per diluted share for the period ended July 30, from $382 million, or $2.48 a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Comparable sales dropped 7.7 percent, while net sales decreased 8.5 percent to $3.86 billion from $4.22 billion a year ago.

“Second quarter results were impacted by a weakening macro environment, high inflation and dampened consumer spending, which especially pressured our middle-income customers,” Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, said Thursday.

“We have adjusted our plans, implementing actions to reduce inventory and lower expenses to account for a softer demand outlook,” Gass added. “Kohl’s has navigated difficult periods in the past and I am confident in our ability to successfully manage through the current uncertainty.”

Net sales for this year are now expected to decline in the range of 5 to 6 percent, compared to an earlier forecast of sales being flat to up 1 percent.

The operating margin is now expected to be in the range of 4.2 percent to 4.5 percent, compared to the previous forecast of 7 percent to 7.2 percent.

Earnings per share are now expected to be in the range of $2.80 to $3.20, excluding any non-recurring charges, compared to the earlier forecast of $6.45 to $6.85.

Kohl’s relies heavily on casual and active sales, but this year consumers have shifted some of their discretionary spending to dressier styles for returning to work and going out after work and on weekends. For months, the company has been under pressure from activist shareholders to raise revenues and profits, and last month talks with The Franchise Group, which offered to buy Kohl’s, were called off.

Kohl’s isn’t alone in feeling the impact of many low and middle income shoppers pulling back on spending due to inflation, recession fears, and without the benefit of last year’s stimulus. On Wednesday, Target Corp. reported a 90 percent decline in earnings due to increased markdowns resulting from excess inventory. Walmart, however, on Tuesday reported both income and revenue gains for its second quarter, citing a lift from stronger grocery sales and improved supply chain costs. Still, Walmart has canceled billions of dollars in orders, expecting headwinds in the second half.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisc.-based Kohl’s entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement, pursuant to its previously announced share repurchase program, to repurchase about $500 million in common stock.

“While 2022 has turned out to be more challenging than initially expected, Kohl’s remains a financially strong company with significant long-term growth potential,” Gass said. “Our $500 million accelerated share repurchase underscores our steadfast confidence in Kohl’s future and focus on creating shareholder value. We also remain firmly committed to our current dividend.

“I want to thank our incredible associates around the country for their commitment to Kohl’s and for providing excellent service to our customers every day,” Gass added. “We continue to execute on our transformation strategy and are pleased to deliver outsized performance in the nearly 600 stores which have been refreshed and elevated, featuring Sephora as a key cornerstone.”

 

 

