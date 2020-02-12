By  on February 12, 2020

Kohl’s Corp., seeking to pull itself out of the doldrums and take a fresh approach, is eliminating 250 positions and shaking up the ranks of senior management, WWD has learned.

Among those leaving Kohl’s are Michael Gilbert, executive vice president of product development, as well as Chris Kolbe, senior vice president design and trend. Some divisional merchandise managers are also leaving, sources said.

