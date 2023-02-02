Kohl’s Names Tom Kingsbury Chief Executive Officer

As expected, Kohl’s Corp. has named Tom Kingsbury chief executive officer.

Kingsbury has been a board member and became Kohl’s interim CEO on Dec. 2, when then-CEO Michelle Gass left the company to become president of Levi Strauss & Co. Kingsbury will continue to serve on the company’s board.

“This is a pivotal time for Kohl’s, and I am excited and energized to work with our talented team to elevate our performance and create value,” Kingsbury said in a statement.

Kohl’s also disclosed late Thursday afternoon that it entered into a cooperation agreement with Macellum Advisors, the shareholder activist group that pushed for Gass’ departure following several seasons of declining performance by the business and its stock price. Macellum agreed to a multiyear standstill, voting and other provisions, which will enable management to focus more squarely on improving the company’s performance.

Michael Bender, independent director and chair of the board’s nominating and ESG committee, said: “The board appreciates our constructive dialogue with Macellum during the last few months and their engagement as we conducted the CEO search process. We look forward to their continued support and partnership.”

Jonathan Duskin, managing member of Macellum, remarked: “We are very excited about the future of Kohl’s under the leadership of Tom and have the utmost confidence in his ability to maximize shareholder value.”

Macellum was instrumental in bringing Kingsbury to Kohl’s. The activist shareholder had been pushing for changes on the Kohl’s board and in April 2021 reached an agreement with the board to bring in three new members, former CEO Christine Day, Margaret Jenkins, and Kingsbury who had retired from Burlington, the off-price chain.

The 70-year-old Kingsbury is a 40-year plus retail industry veteran who elevated Burlington from a sleepy off-pricer into a top performer in the discount sector that has become increasingly competitive against TJ Maxx and Ross Stores.

Kingsbury joined Burlington in 2008, took the company public in 2013, and the stock rose from its opening $25 share price to more than $200 a share during his tenure. He left the company in September 2019.

Prior to Burlington, Kingsbury served as senior executive vice president, information services, e-commerce, marketing and business development at Kohl’s from 2006 to 2008. Before joining Kohl’s, Kingsbury held management positions with the former May Department Stores Co.

“Tom’s exceptional track record growing retail businesses and his deep knowledge of Kohl’s makes him the right choice for Kohl’s next CEO. Since joining the board, Tom has added valuable insight and perspective, and as interim CEO, he has demonstrated strong leadership and made a meaningful and positive impact on the organization,” Peter Boneparth, the chairman of the Kohl’s board, said in a statement.

In a note on the Kohl’s CEO change, Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, wrote: “The appointment of Tom Kingsbury as permanent CEO of Kohl’s is arguably the safe choice for a business that is currently being battered by a tougher economy and its own internal missteps. Mr. Kingsbury has significant experience in retail and has a good knowledge of Kohl’s so will, hopefully, be able to stabilize the business over the course of the year ahead.”

Saunders said the standstill agreement with Macellum “will give the new CEO a chance to catch his breath and make necessary changes. We are also concerned that Kohl’s may have agreed to consider various measures, such as selling off real estate, which activists have long wanted. We retain our view that these kinds of actions are not in the long-term interests of the company.”