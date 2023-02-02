×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Takashi Murakami’s Latest Hublot Watch Can Only Be Bought by NFT Collectors

Business

Mason Rothschild Wraps Up Testimony in Hermès Trial

Business

Kohl’s Names Tom Kingsbury Chief Executive Officer

Kohl’s Names Tom Kingsbury Chief Executive Officer

Kingsbury has extensive background in discounting and department store retailing, but has a tough turnaround assignment ahead of him.

Tom Kingsbury
Tom Kingsbury Courtesy

As expected, Kohl’s Corp. has named Tom Kingsbury chief executive officer.

Kingsbury has been a board member and became Kohl’s interim CEO on Dec. 2, when then-CEO Michelle Gass left the company to become president of Levi Strauss & Co. Kingsbury will continue to serve on the company’s board.

“This is a pivotal time for Kohl’s, and I am excited and energized to work with our talented team to elevate our performance and create value,” Kingsbury said in a statement.

Kohl’s also disclosed late Thursday afternoon that it entered into a cooperation agreement with Macellum Advisors, the shareholder activist group that pushed for Gass’ departure following several seasons of declining performance by the business and its stock price. Macellum agreed to a multiyear standstill, voting and other provisions, which will enable management to focus more squarely on improving the company’s performance.

Related Galleries

Michael Bender, independent director and chair of the board’s nominating and ESG committee, said: “The board appreciates our constructive dialogue with Macellum during the last few months and their engagement as we conducted the CEO search process. We look forward to their continued support and partnership.”

Jonathan Duskin, managing member of Macellum, remarked: “We are very excited about the future of Kohl’s under the leadership of Tom and have the utmost confidence in his ability to maximize shareholder value.”

Macellum was instrumental in bringing Kingsbury to Kohl’s. The activist shareholder had been pushing for changes on the Kohl’s board and in April 2021 reached an agreement with the board to bring in three new members, former CEO Christine Day, Margaret Jenkins, and Kingsbury who had retired from Burlington, the off-price chain.

The 70-year-old Kingsbury is a 40-year plus retail industry veteran who elevated Burlington from a sleepy off-pricer into a top performer in the discount sector that has become increasingly competitive against TJ Maxx and Ross Stores.

Kingsbury joined Burlington in 2008, took the company public in 2013, and the stock rose from its opening $25 share price to more than $200 a share during his tenure. He left the company in September 2019.

Prior to Burlington, Kingsbury served as senior executive vice president, information services, e-commerce, marketing and business development at Kohl’s from 2006 to 2008. Before joining Kohl’s,  Kingsbury held management positions with the former May Department Stores Co. 

“Tom’s exceptional track record growing retail businesses and his deep knowledge of Kohl’s makes him the right choice for Kohl’s next CEO. Since joining the board, Tom has added valuable insight and perspective, and as interim CEO, he has demonstrated strong leadership and made a meaningful and positive impact on the organization,” Peter Boneparth, the chairman of the Kohl’s board, said in a statement.

In a note on the Kohl’s CEO change, Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, wrote: “The appointment of Tom Kingsbury as permanent CEO of Kohl’s is arguably the safe choice for a business that is currently being battered by a tougher economy and its own internal missteps. Mr. Kingsbury has significant experience in retail and has a good knowledge of Kohl’s so will, hopefully, be able to stabilize the business over the course of the year ahead.” 

Saunders said the standstill agreement with Macellum “will give the new CEO a chance to catch his breath and make necessary changes. We are also concerned that Kohl’s may have agreed to consider various measures, such as selling off real estate, which activists have long wanted. We retain our view that these kinds of actions are not in the long-term interests of the company.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Hot Summer Bags

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kohl's Names Tom Kingsbury CEO

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad