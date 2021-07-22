Kontoor Brands Inc. is bringing on a new head of corporate communications and public affairs.

The North Carolina-based denim company, parent to the Wrangler and Lee brands, said Thursday that Mame Annan-Brown will be its new executive vice president of global communications and public affairs. She will report directly to chief executive officer Scott Baxter.

“The environment in which we operate has become increasingly complex,” Baxter said in a statement Thursday.

“Having someone with Mame’s credentials and global perspective will be critical in helping us navigate policy changes, while also continuing to position Kontoor and our brands as an industry leader,” he added. “We are thrilled to welcome Mame to our executive team and look forward to her valuable perspective as we enter the next phase of growth at the company.”

Annan-Brown, who starts the role next month, will oversee the company’s overall communications strategy worldwide and also lead its government affairs efforts, the company said. Annan-Brown has most recently led public relations at the International Finance Corp., an organization tied to the World Bank, and has previously worked as vice president of marketing and communications at J.P. Morgan.

“She also will have responsibility for leading government affairs strategies to achieve positive outcomes, developing Kontoor’s position on key legislative and regulatory issues,” Kontoor Brands said. “Additionally, she will serve as a representative and advocate for Kontoor’s interest among government agencies and other select associations.”

Since its spin off from VF Corp. two years ago, Kontoor Brands has publicized its strategy to expand its e-commerce business and to amplify its Wrangler and Lee denim brands. The company’s other recent notable hires include Christopher Reid, who it brought on in March last year as the company’s general manager of digital.