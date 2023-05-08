×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: May 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Texas Outlet Killings Add to Retail’s Anxiety

Fashion

Best Dressed Guests at the Coronation of King Charles III

Beauty

Wall Street Grapples With Reports Over Nelson Peltz, Estée Lauder

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-coming Designers

Maimoun boutique brings Puppets & Puppets, Rave Review, Julie Heuer, SC103 and more to West Third Street.

Mamoun founder Mina Alyeshmerni in her Los Angeles store.
Maimoun founder Mina Alyeshmerni in her Los Angeles store. Courtesy image

Persian creative Mina Alyeshmerni is bringing her online fashion boutique to a brick-and-mortar space with the opening of Maimoun at 8400 West Third Street in West Hollywood, not far from the popular Raquel Allegra and Noodle Stories boutiques.

Maimoun is derived from the Persian word “meh-moun,” meaning the company invited to visit one’s home for a gathering, and the store is designed to feel welcoming, with tasseled floor cushions inviting customers to stay and discover the up-and-coming brands Alyeshmerni has selected.

“After being online for seven years now, it’s nice to have a home for everything and see it all together,” said Alyeshmerni, who moved from Brooklyn to L.A. during the pandemic. “I’m hoping to champion a little of New York in L.A., continue to work with emerging talent, and have this space continually change with one-off pieces or collaborations we might do.”

Related Galleries

Maimoun Nicholas Irizary

Taking a spin through the store, you’ll find blazers and cookie bags by CFDA award-winning brand Puppets & Puppets; digital print shibori pleated kaftans by German designer Julia Heuer; realistic orchid-shaped earrings made from polymer floristry clay by Baggira, and more.

“I wear a lot of SC103 — they create a lot of their own surface applications; it’s all small/medium, medium/large drawstrings, but fancy beautiful materials, and they do these purses that are very signature to them, using deadstock leather discs and linking them together,” she said of the selection, which also includes Eckhaus Latta, Maryim Nassir Zadeh, Anna Isabella and Rave Review.

“Maribaudi is one of our newer designers out of Spain. Her pieces are hand-appliquéd or ceramic,” she said, pointing out an oval link ceramic belt arranged on a low table.

Maimoun Nicholas Irizary

For the store design, the retailer partnered with Persian interior designer and creative director Niloufar Mozafari, who was inspired by the ’90s, Issey Miyake storefronts, and Persian home references.

“My parents left during the Iranian Revolution in 1979 and for them, hosting was a way of reconnecting to what they lost,” she said of taking inspiration from her parents gathering artists, poets and other friends at their home growing up.

Alyeshmerni worked with fashion designer James Phlemuns and his team to design the ethereal silk organza curtains in the fitting rooms, which feature ceramic lighting handmade by Chloe Park. The store also has perforated metal chairs and cross-hatch leather stools sourced from vintage store Windows L.A., and a chic cinderblock table offering books on feminism, art and design.

Maimoun

“I call it Lowe’s home improvement,” Alyeshmerni laughed, explaining how they made the table using Lowe’s decorative cinder blocks with sheer fabric draped around them. “I loved when I lived in New York the buildings with the fabric scaffolding…that was the inspiration,” she said.

Back in 2016, Alyeshmerni started her e-store to bring together talent that was underrepresented. “I was coming across a lot of young designers who didn’t have a home,” she said, adding that she also discovers things on Instagram, including artist Pat Carroll’s knitwear featuring snippets of poetry and words, such as “I want the world to know.”

“Lucille Thievre is another one of my favorites; we were the first to bring her to market,” she said of the French designer’s deadstock pieces, including a silk knitted dress with glass bead and baroque pearl embroidery. Also art to wear? Bleach-painted tops by Brooklyn-based Persian artist Nadair Asghari.

“While they are creating their own communities on Instagram, it’s also important to share more context behind their pieces and the storytelling that goes into them,” she said of the designers she works with. “That’s what I hope to do.”

Why brick-and-mortar now?

“I think people are looking for experiences post-pandemic. I know I am,” she said. “I’m looking to stumble across something, to fill my day with something that’s not sitting behind a computer screen.”

Maimoun

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Hot Summer Bags

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

L.A. Has a New Fashion Destination for Up-and-Coming Designers

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad