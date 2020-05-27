Lacoste has tapped Robert Aldrich as chief executive officer of the North American region and Pedro Zannoni as ceo of the Latin America region.

They will report to Jean-Louis Delamarre, executive vice president, global markets and distribution.

Aldrich, who will be based in New York, is responsible for Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. He succeeds Joelle Grunberg, who had been president and ceo of Lacoste North and Central America and left last February to join Wolverine Worldwide, where she is global president of Sperry, with Saucony, Keds and Wolverine Kids Group reporting to her.

Zannoni’s post is new, and he will be based in São Paulo.

“We are delighted to announce today the appointment of Robert Aldrich and Pedro Zannoni. These two arrivals illustrate the brand’s ambition to strengthen and accelerate our brand penetration and equity in these regions. We are counting on their in-depth knowledge of Latin America and North America as well as their commercial dynamism to continue the premiumization and desirability of the brand. These appointments come in a particularly challenging time. Yet I am confident that Robert and Pedro will demonstrate their leadership, commitment and solidarity to help Lacoste come out of this crisis stronger,” Delamarre said.

Most recently, Aldrich was ceo of the Americas region for Ermenegildo Zegna Group, which he joined in 2006. He has held such posts as executive vice president wholesale and ceo of the North America region for Zegna. Earlier he was with Giorgio Armani, where he held various commercial posts.

Zannoni was most recently president of the Latin American zone for Asics, prior to which he was with Adidas Group, where he held such posts as senior commercial director for Brazil and vice president Reebok for the Latin America zone. Earlier, he held various commercial posts within the Amer Sport, Babolat and Puma Groups.

