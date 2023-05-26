Lafayette 148 Opens First Beverly Hills Store

Lafayette 148 is the latest luxury clothing company to open a store in Beverly Hills’ premier shopping zone known as the Golden Triangle.

On Friday, the New York-based womenswear label debuted its 2,267-square-foot boutique at 9533 Brighton Way. This is the New York-company’s first full-price store in California, although it has a location at the Camarillo Outlet mall north of Los Angeles.

The sleek and modern space near Rodeo Drive is stocked with Lafayette’s full ready-to-wear, footwear, handbags, jewelry and accessories collections. It is also filled with works developed by New York and California artists.

An artisan-developed round table made from a combination of repurposed gypsum and travertine sits at the front of the entrance. The luxury brand took the L from its logo and used it in embossed wallpaper throughout the boutique. Continuing with art-inspired features, there is a credenza by New York artist and designer Tyler Hays, and wooden-sculpture podiums by California-based sculptor Dan John Anderson. Hanging shelves display the brand’s Made in Italy bags and footwear collections.

Lafayette 148 takes its name from its first location in Manhattan’s SoHo when it was launched in 1996. Dierdre Quinn cofounded the company after working at several well-known clothing brands including Donna Karan, Escada and Liz Claiborne. She set up the company with New York factory owners Ida Siu and her husband, Shun Yen Siu. In 2008, Shun Yen Siu relocated the company’s manufacturing facilities to his hometown of Shantou, China, where he oversaw establishing a production facility and design studio.

Since 2002, the clothing collection has been under the guidance of creative director Emily Smith.