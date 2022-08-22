×
Lafayette 148 Sets Up Shop in Houston

The boutique features the full range of Lafayette 148's ready-to-wear, footwear, handbags, jewelry and accessories.

Lafayette 148 has opened a boutique
Lafayette 148 has opened a boutique at The Galleria in Houston. Par Bengtsson

Lafayette 148 has headed to Houston to open its 27th freestanding store.

The shop is located at The Galleria, an upscale mixed-use urban development and shopping mall. The 1,454-square-foot boutique offers Lafayette 148’s full ready-to-wear, footwear, handbags, jewelry and accessories collections in a feminine store environment. Creative director Emily Smith’s approach to design is built on luxe fabrics, artisanship and a modern, understated aesthetic.

The store’s decor has an oil rubbed patina bronze wall flanking mirrors. Drawing inspiration from the brand’s global flagship at 59 Greene Street in New York, elements include French white oak hardwood flooring, bespoke seating areas and custom bronze pendant light fixtures.

Lafayette 148 Sets Up Shop in
Inside Lafayette 148’s new boutique in The Galleria in Houston. Par Bengtsson

Lafayette 148 continues its homage to New York City and continues to support local artists and creators by commissioning unique decorative elements from artists with ties to New York for the interior of the boutique. The space features ceramic stools by upstate-based artist Kieran Kinsella, with stools by Studio Ture, founded by two recent Pratt School of Architecture graduates Lara Copaescu and Quinten Oxender, with a three-plane chair from furniture maker and designer Cody Campanie, a third-generation woodworker from New York state.

The space evokes the scale and lightness of an art gallery, a nod to Lafayette 149’s SoHo origins, as well as the brand’s commitment to craft and handwork in its collections. Hanging shelving displays host the Lafayette 148 Made in Italy accessories collection of bags and footwear.

Lafayette 148 Sets Up Shop in
Accessories displayed at the new Houston boutique. Par Bengtsson

The Galleria in Houston is home to such retailers as Akris, Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta, Tory Burch, Chloe, Celine, Chanel, Tom Ford, Gucci and Fendi.

Last month, Lafayette 148 opened a store in Naples, Florida, which followed the opening of its first Canadian freestanding boutique in Toronto in May.

Lafayette 148 sells its collections online at lafayette148ny.com, in 27 freestanding boutiques in the U.S. and China, as well as in specialty stores and luxury department stores throughout the world.

 

 

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

