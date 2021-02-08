Lands’ End, partnering with the Iowa County Health Department, has transformed the fitness and recreation center on its headquarters campus in Dodgeville, Wisc. into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The facility, called the Comer Center, opens for vaccinations today starting 2 p.m. central time.

According to the company, the facility will initially have the capability to provide 160 vaccinations over a four-hour period, and will eventually be able to accommodate up to 1,600 people over eight hours, making it the largest vaccination center in Iowa County.

While Iowa County is only receiving a limited number of vaccine doses, Lands’ End’s 91,500-square-foot Comer Center will allow the Iowa County Health Department to significantly increase the amount of people who can be immunized over the course of a day, as the vaccine supply increases.

The center is named after the late Gary Comer, an avid sailboat racer who launched Lands’ End in 1963. Originally a sailing equipment company, it has evolved into an All-American classic apparel brand, operating with catalogues, a website and stores around the country. In 1989, Comer donated the fitness and recreation center to support exercise and health for employees and retired employees and their families.

With many employees working out of their homes due to the pandemic, Lands’ End saw another way to make good use of the center.

Jerome Griffith, chief executive officer of Lands’ End, said the company was honored to partner with the Iowa County Health Department and “take an active role in bettering the health and safety of our local Dodgeville and Iowa County communities.

“This space allows for a much larger number of people to be immunized, helping us get to our goal of achieving robust vaccine uptake,” said Debbie Siegenthaler, director/health officer, Iowa County Health Department.

Vaccines at the Comer Center will be administered by the ICHD with support from the Iowa County Emergency Management and community volunteers. The vaccine will be available to people who live and work in Iowa County who meet the criteria for phase 1A or are over the age of 65, subject to vaccine availability. Appointments can be made at healthinfo@iowacounty.org or by calling 608-930-9870.