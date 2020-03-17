By  on March 17, 2020

Lands’ End Inc. reported healthy top and bottom gains for the fourth quarter and 2019 overall, paving the way for accelerating growth strategies.

In the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, net income was $25.5 million or 78 cents per diluted share compared with $16.2 million or 50 cents per diluted share in the year-ago quarter.

