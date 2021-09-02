Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Amazon Luxury Stores Is Heading to Europe

Business

Why Scale Matters in Luxury Goods

Business

America Seen as Eldorado for Luxury Consumption

Lands’ End Sees 2Q Strength Across Business Units

The all-American, classic brand benefitted by investments in digital marketing and products that resonated.

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across
Lands' End swimsuits are a key category for the all-American classic brand.

Lands’ End Inc., citing improved products and e-commerce investments, reported net income in the second quarter rose to $16.2 million, or $0.48 a diluted share, compared to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.13 a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $41.4 million in the quarter ended July 30, an increase of $17.5 million compared to $23.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

“We are very pleased with our performance this quarter, delivering record second quarter revenue and strength across all of our financial metrics,” Jerome Griffith, chief executive officer of the Dodgeville, Wisc.-based all-American, classic brand, said in a statement Thursday. “Our improved product assortment and increased digital marketing spend drove the strength in our global e-commerce business. With our strategic pillars of growth and an expanded addressable market, we remain very optimistic about the long term potential of our business.”

In the last quarter, net revenue rose 23.1 percent to $384.1 million, from $312.1 million in the year-ago quarter of fiscal 2020. Revenues last quarter rose 28.8 percent from the $298.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Lands’ End’s global e-commerce net revenue was $285.4 million last quarter, an increase of 7.7 percent from $265.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and an increase of 32.5 percent from $215.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Compared to the second quarter of last year, U.S. e-commerce increased 7.6 percent and International e-commerce grew 8.2 percent.

The Outfitters division, driven by stronger demand within the company’s travel-related national accounts and school uniform customers, saw net revenue rise 75.4 percent to $65.6 million, from $37.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The division’s revenues were relatively flat compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Third party net revenue, which includes sales on third-party marketplaces and U.S. wholesale revenues, was $19.1 million in the second quarter compared to $5.1 million in the second quarter last year. The $14 million increase was attributed to the launch of Lands’ End product on Kohls.com and at 150 Kohl’s stores in third quarter of 2020.

Gross margin was 46.3 percent, expanding about 290 basis points compared to 43.4 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. “The gross margin increase was primarily due to merchandise margin expansion in the U.S. e-commerce channel driven by enhanced promotional strategies and continued use of analytics, offset by increased shipping costs and surcharges as well as higher sales mix from the lower-margin third party channel,” the company said in its statement Thursday.

On July 29, the company amended its asset-based senior secured credit facility with its lending organizations to extend the debt duration and reduce applicable interest rates.

As of July 30, Lands’ End had $25 million of borrowings, $233.3 million of availability under its asset-based senior secured credit facility, and  $264.7 million in debt from a term loan.

“We delivered strong results in the second quarter as we continued to make great progress across our strategic initiatives despite the still difficult environment,” added Jim Gooch, president and chief financial officer. “We are seeing strong momentum in consumer demand, which we expect to continue through the remainder of the year, and are extremely pleased with the margin performance we’ve achieved as a result of the execution of our strategic initiatives. That said, due to the significant industry-wide challenges in the supply chain, we expect our gross margin trends to moderate in the back half of fiscal 2021. Therefore, we are raising our adjusted EBITDA guidance to reflect the better-than-expected performance in the second quarter and maintaining our second half outlook despite strong consumer demand.”

For the third quarter of fiscal 2021 the company now expects:

  • Net revenue between $390 million and $405 million.
  • Net income between $6.5 million and $9.0 million, and diluted earnings per share between $0.19 and $0.27.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $27 million to $30 million.

For fiscal 2021 the company now expects:

  • Net revenue between $1.67 billion and $1.71 billion.
  • Net income between $45.5 million and $51 million, and diluted earnings per share to be between $1.35 and $1.51.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $136 million to $143 million.

 

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lands' End Sees 2Q Strength Across

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad