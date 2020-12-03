Adjusted EBITDA increased 52.3 percent to $28.6 million in the last quarter, compared to $18.8 million in the year-ago period.

The Dodgeville, Wisc.-based Lands’ End is positioned well during the pandemic because its business is predominantly digital and has limited brick and mortar exposure. As of mid-year the company had 26 stores and was planning to open another five by the end of this year.

Based on results from the September launch of Lands’ End product on Kohls.com and in 150 Kohl’s stores, the company plans to expand the Lands’ End assortment and its distribution to 300 Kohl’s stores in 2021.

While the third quarter was strong, the fourth quarter has started slow due to the warm weather during November. Business should pick up through December, which has seen a drop in temperatures and is expected to be colder than last year.

“We were very pleased with our third quarter performance,” said Jerome Griffith, president and chief executive officer. “Our teams executed at an exceptional level to achieve strong results despite the challenges created by COVID-19. The investments we put toward leveraging data analytics to inform our strategies around product, ecommerce and marketing continued to pay dividends in driving growth in new customers and strong retention rates.

“We have also made great strides in driving improved profitability. To that end, in addition to once again generating double-digit growth in our global ecommerce business, we delivered 52 percent adjusted EBITDA growth in the third quarter. This performance underscores the momentum behind the Lands’ End brand and the progress we are making in delivering long-term profitable growth.”