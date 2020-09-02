Lands’ End, seeing healthy e-commerce gains, reported net income of $4.4 million or $0.13 per diluted share, in the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $3 million, or $0.09 a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the quarter ended July 31 increased 250.8 percent to $23.9 million, compared to $6.8 million in the second quarter of last year

Net revenue increased 4.6 percent to $312.1 million, compared to $298.3 million in the second quarter of last year.

Global e-commerce net revenue increased 23.6 percent in the second quarter, driven by U.S. e-commerce increasing 26.2 percent and international e-commerce growing 9.4 percent as compared to the prior period.

The Outfitters division saw net revenue decline 42.8 percent due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross margin increased approximately 10 basis points to 43.4 percent as compared to 43.3 percent in the second quarter last year. The increase was due to “disciplined” promotional strategies and continued use of analytics, partially offset by the liquidation of seasonal inventory as retail stores reopened.

“We are very pleased to have delivered a strong second quarter leveraging the strong momentum in our global e-commerce business,” said Jerome Griffith, president and chief executive officer. “Our performance reflects the execution of our strategies related to product innovation, our global e-commerce platform, data-driven marketing and commitment to optimizing our business processes and infrastructure. We will continue to build on our offering of high-quality value-oriented product assortments with growth strategies that expand our customer reach.

View Gallery Related Gallery In the Mood: Fall 2020 Collections

“Longer term, we remain confident in our positioning within the new landscape given our dynamic e-commerce foundation, limited bricks and mortar exposure, key item basics business that offers an attractive value proposition and lean operating structure.”

Cash and cash equivalents were $62.6 million at the end of last quarter, compared to $82.6 million as of Aug. 2, 2019.

However, the company anticipates revenues in the third quarter to be flat or down in the low single digits due to reduced demand from business customers and a slow recovery in its school uniform business.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects net revenue to decline in the low single digits due to declines in demand from its business customers.