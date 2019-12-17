Ralph Lauren Corp. has signed a lease to open a new “World of Ralph Lauren” flagship in Via della Spiga, 5, in the heart of Milan’s Golden Triangle in 2021.

The store will feature women’s and men’s apparel and accessories, as well as home and gifts.

Lauren’s previous Milan flagship, a four-story palazzo on Via Montenapoleone, closed in 2015. Lauren had opened that store, which was the former home of jeweler Buccellati and the Panamanian consulate, in 2004 and it featured women’s and men’s apparel and accessories, the home collection and gift items.

The new store builds on recent openings in Bergamo, Bologna, Bari, Palermo and Turin, as well as expansion into Italian digital retailers such as Yoox.com, Luisasviaroma.com, Slamjam.com and Lauren’s local digital flagship, ralphlauren.it.

The store is part of Lauren’s targeted physical and digital expansion across Europe and Asia and is part of the company’s Next Great Chapter strategy to deliver sustainable, long-term growth and value creation.

Lauren’s Milan flagship will join his existing showroom in a palazzo in Milan, where he has held the presentations for his men’s Purple Label collection for the last several years.