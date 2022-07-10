Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: July 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Valentino Couture Fall 2022

Beauty

Who’s Winning in Hair

Business

OTB Opens Shanghai Flagships for Maison Margiela, Jil Sander, Marni and Amiri

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife of Marvin Traub, Dies at 95

Lee and Marvin Traub were married for over six decades.

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife
Marvin and Lee Traub in their Manhattan apartment. Thomas Iannaccone

Lee Traub, dancer and wife of the late Bloomingdale’s chairman and chief executive officer Marvin Traub, died July 5 at the age of 95.

Traub, who studied dance under Martha Graham, was a familiar figure in retail and fashion circles, accompanying her husband to black-tie events and fundraisers and on travels to exotic places around the world, where for many years together they would discover indigenous merchandise and craftsmanship, much of which Bloomingdale’s, under the direction of Marvin, brought to the States for splashy import promotions in the Bloomingdale’s stores. They helped elevate the profile of the business and piqued the curiosity of shoppers.

Marvin Traub passed away in 2012, though even after his demise, Lee continued to appear at fundraisers and cocktails.

Ten years ago, in a joint interview with WWD, Marvin said of his wife: “Lee has been a wonderful partner. She made many of these overseas trips with me and was part of the Bloomingdale’s team. She went to China. She went to Paris with me for the collections.

Related Galleries

“We love India. Lee has been fascinated with it. India is such a hugely varied country. We have been to the north in Kashmir, which is wintry, and to the south in Trivandrum, which has palm trees, 14 different languages, and fascinating archeology and history. There is so much to see.”

The couple met on a blind date in January 1947, and were married in September 1948. “She worked my way through business school, through our first year of the marriage,” Marvin told WWD.

Back then, “It was so hard to get a job,” Lee said. “I worked in an advertising office. I was a one-girl office. I did everything. We shared space with an Egyptian chemical company which was in the embalming business. It was like a scene out of, what was that old play, ‘You Can’t Take It With You.’”

Lee began studying dance at age three, was on point at age five, started learning the Martha Graham technique at 14, and in high school studied with Martha Graham herself for a couple of years, along with Paul Taylor, Merce Cunningham and Donald McKayle.

Aside from actually dancing, she was long affiliated with dance organizations, joining the Graham board in 1974, serving as chairman from 1982 through 1992 and later as chair emerita.

She was also on the boards of the New York Dance Alliance and the Rioult Company, served as the assistant to the director of the Association of American Dance Companies, and is a former president of the Westchester Dance Council.

“When the economy isn’t good, the arts is the first to suffer,” Lee once said. “They are all continuing. You don’t hear of too many going out of business. Somehow, they just fight and struggle and do it.”

Graham once said that her student possessed “a rare understanding of a dancer’s world, as well as the many other worlds that support and nurture the performing arts.” As a gift for her support of the dance world, Graham in the early ’90s presented Lee with a carved jade necklace from China.

According to a paid obituary in The New York Times, Lee Traub is survived by her sons Andrew and James; grandchildren Rebecca, Rachel, Abigail and Alex, and great-grandson Mason.

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Hot Summer Bags

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lee Traub, Former Dancer and Wife

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad