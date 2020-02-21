Leslie H. Wexner had a legendary run, but in the end he just couldn’t keep up with the times.

Wexner, after “thoughtful examination” and pressures from the board and shareholders, is stepping down as chairman and chief executive officer of L Brands, which he founded 57 years ago and led through decades of meteoric growth and master brand building — until the last few years, which have been marred by faltering business at Victoria’s Secret and scandals ranging from involvement with a disgraced financier to allegations of sexual harassment at the lingerie brand.