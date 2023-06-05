×
Monday's Digital Daily: June 5, 2023

Lester Gribetz Memorial Service Set

Gribetz had a keen eye for fashion, style and merchandise that would sell, plus a knack for identifying and nurturing talent. 

Lester Gribetz and Michael Gould, former chairman and CEO of Bloomingdale's.
Lester Gribetz and Michael Gould, former chairman and CEO of Bloomingdale's. Getty Images for Bloomingdale's

A memorial service for Lester Gribetz, a former Bloomingdale’s vice chairman and for decades a highly respected and talented retail executive immersed in the home furnishings and cosmetics industries, has been scheduled for June 19.

The service will be held at 1 p.m. at the B’Nai Jeshurun Synagogue located at 257 West 88th Street between Broadway and West End Avenue in Manhattan.

Gribetz died May 18 at his home in Manhattan with his husband by his side. He was 93.

Gribetz joined Bloomingdale’s in 1953 in the executive training program and spent most of his career in the company’s home furnishings department. He became senior vice president of home in 1977, general merchandise manager of home and cosmetics in 1979 and executive vice president and general merchandise manager of home, cosmetics and restaurants in 1980. 

In 1989, he was named Bloomingdale’s vice chairman with added responsibilities for special merchandising projects including private label marketing and the men’s division.

Gribetz also worked for several years as president of tableware brand Lenox Corp., president of Dansk and president of Hartmann, the luggage company.

