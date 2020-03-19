By  on March 19, 2020

LONDON — Liberty is the latest big London store to shut its doors due to the coronavirus, following the temporary closure of fellow retailers Selfridges and Fenwick earlier this week.

Liberty’s chief executive Adil M. Khan confirmed Thursday morning the store would close at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20 for “at least” three weeks.

