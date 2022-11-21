×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

High Hopes for the Holidays

Fashion

Naomi Biden Wears Ralph Lauren for Wedding and Chose One of the First Lady’s Favorite Labels for Reception

Business

Louis Vuitton Launches Campaign With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lids Opens Store Based on Online Drop Model

LidsHatDrop will be located in Queens, New York, and sell limited-edition products.

Inside the Lids store.
Inside the Lids store. Cortsey of Lids

Lids, the headwear retailer, has opened the first physical store for its LidsHatDrop e-commerce concept. 

Earlier this year, the company launched the platform that offers limited-edition and exclusive drops, the same assortment that will be sold at the brick-and-mortar store.

The 950-square-foot store, in Jamaica, Queens, N.Y., will also sell athlete and celebrity collaboration products that are targeted to the local community, which is known for its headwear enthusiasts. 

Inside the Lids store. Courtesy of Lids

“Following the success of LidsHatDrop.com, we wanted to bring this concept to life and connect with local hat collectors within the community who have been loyal to the brand for years,” said Britten Maughan, president of Lids. “We know our customers would agree that nothing quite compares to the thrill of shopping for exclusive and limited-edition releases in-person and, almost more importantly, being among the first consumers to experience them. We are excited to call Queens our newest home and can’t wait for what the future holds with the potential for additional Lids Hat Drop retail locations.”

He did not provide any details on where and when other LidsHatDrop stores would open. The Queens store opened on Friday.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Hot Summer Bags

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lids Opens Queens, New York, Store for Exclusive Hat Drops

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad