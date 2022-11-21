Lids Opens Store Based on Online Drop Model

Lids, the headwear retailer, has opened the first physical store for its LidsHatDrop e-commerce concept.

Earlier this year, the company launched the platform that offers limited-edition and exclusive drops, the same assortment that will be sold at the brick-and-mortar store.

The 950-square-foot store, in Jamaica, Queens, N.Y., will also sell athlete and celebrity collaboration products that are targeted to the local community, which is known for its headwear enthusiasts.

“Following the success of LidsHatDrop.com, we wanted to bring this concept to life and connect with local hat collectors within the community who have been loyal to the brand for years,” said Britten Maughan, president of Lids. “We know our customers would agree that nothing quite compares to the thrill of shopping for exclusive and limited-edition releases in-person and, almost more importantly, being among the first consumers to experience them. We are excited to call Queens our newest home and can’t wait for what the future holds with the potential for additional Lids Hat Drop retail locations.”

He did not provide any details on where and when other LidsHatDrop stores would open. The Queens store opened on Friday.