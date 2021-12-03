Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 3, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express CEO Tim Baxter Talks $13 Million Quarter and Navigating the Path Forward

Business

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Moves to Buy Back Sean John Brand

Business

Italian Fashion and Textile Sector On Track for Full Recovery

Lids Opens First International Stores in London Market

The headwear retailer expects to have 20 stores in the U.K. by the end of next year.

Lids London
The NBA wall in Lids' first London store.

Lids is taking the leap overseas.

The largest brick-and-mortar retailer of licensed sports apparel is opening four stores in London this month and has plans to significantly expand its reach in the U.K. next year.

All told, Lids is projecting it will have 20 stores operating in the U.K. by the end of 2022, according to Britten Maughan, the firm’s president.

“We have a large rollout plan,” he said. “London is a natural fit for Lids. The enthusiasm for both American sports and streetwear aligns with our on-field and fashion-focused hat and jersey assortment. We are excited to bring our brand and product to market.”

The first store opened in Seven Dials in Covent Garden last Friday and the second, at 02 Peninsula Square, is expected to open within a few days. The other two units will be in the Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex and the Churchill Square Shopping Centre Russel Place in Brighton, which will open later this month.

Related Galleries

The international rollout is part of the strategic growth plan put in place by Lids’ majority owner, Ames Watson, a Bethseda, Md.-based private equity firm that bought the company for $125 million in the beginning of 2019 in partnership with Meek Mill Partners and Fanatics.

Lids operates nearly 2,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada and has ongoing relationships with Macy’s and Designer Brands where it runs sports licensed team sports shops in their stores in North America. It also operates the newly opened National Hockey League flagship in New York City as well as the National Basketball Association flagship in New York and has annual sales of more than $1 billion. It operates an NBA store in London’s Soho neighborhood in partnership with Fanatics, which opened in July, as well as a Paris Saint Germain shop in Los Angeles.

“Lids has always been positioned as a giant in the headwear space,” Maughan said. “We’re in every mall in America — sometimes in multiple locations — and that gives us leverage with developers. We fundamentally disagree with the idea of the death of retail and the death of the mall.”

Since being acquired from Genesco by Ames Watson, Lids has expanded its store count and extended its partnerships with Macy’s and Designer Brands, he said. Lids has also launched private label headwear brands for the first time and moved significantly into jerseys and apparel.

“Originally we were only hat stores, but now, the eight- to 12-foot walls in our stores sell jerseys and shorts, and they’ve performed really well,” he said. Today, headwear still represents more than 50 percent of overall sales, followed by jerseys, which Maughan said are considered separate from apparel.

Lids London
The Lids U.K. storefront.

“People buy jerseys for more of a fashion purpose,” he said, adding that the company has recently been focusing on offering more fashion-forward product by working with its long-standing vendors to create exclusive merchandise that fits the bill.

The private label, which is sold under the Local Crowns and Rings & Crwns names, are focused more on the outdoors or generic sports such as hunting and fishing and do not use names or logos that require approval from leagues or licensees. “Right now we’re just doing headwear, but we have the rights for apparel, too,” Maughan said.

That product will be offered at the U.K. stores along with all of the top-selling U.S. league product from MLB, NFL and NBA, as well as items from national brands including Adidas, New Era Cap, ‘47, Mitchell & Ness, Hurley and Oakley.

Maughan said the Lids stores in New York and other large cities attract a lot of visitors from the U.K., which led to the company’s decision to start its international expansion in that country. “The U.K. customer is a fan of U.S. sports,” he said, pointing to the recent baseball and football games that were played by the major leagues in London. “And we believe a large contingent of consumers there are familiar with popular streetwear brands such as Mitchell & Ness.” Rather than buying sport-specific pieces, the U.K. customer is expected to respond more to the colors and logos on the merchandise instead of individual teams.

He said the mix will be tweaked a bit but will still offer mainly U.S. league product, focused on teams with an international following such as the Yankees, Dodgers, Cowboys, Lakers, Celtics and others — teams that are “brands in themselves,” he said. “We will tweak the assortment a bit, so there will be Premier League soccer merchandise, but it’ll be 5 percent of the assortment, not 95 percent.”

Each store will also feature Lids’ Custom Zones, which allow consumers to custom-embroider hats or apparel in-store and add player numbers and autographs.

“We want this to be like a Lids experience in the States,” Maughan said. “There are a lot of hats sold in the U.K., but there’s no one dedicated to headwear. So on Day One, we’re the largest headwear retailer in the market.”

Lids has contracted with a third-party distributor in the U.K. in order to ship its product from there rather than the U.S., he noted.

Since the first store had its soft opening a week ago, Maughan said sales have exceeded plan. “And that’s without any marketing, it’s just walk-by traffic,” he said.

Looking ahead, he said the company expects to further expand its footprint internationally, although there are no concrete plans for now. “We’re not ready to comment on the rest of Europe,” he said.

“Expanding in the U.K. is our top priority at Lids,” added Tom Ripley, chairman and chief executive officer of Lids and partner and co-founder at Ames Watson. “Lids has become one of the strongest retailers in North America and we’re thrilled to take this growth internationally as we look to open 100-plus stand-alone Lids stores in new markets. There has already been great success with the London NBA store operated by Lids since its grand opening earlier this year, and we are excited to introduce stand-alone Lids stores to an even larger audience of British customers.”

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Lids Opens First International Stores in

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lids Opens First International Stores in

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad