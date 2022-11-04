×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Supreme Is Entering China Via Dover Street Market in Beijing

Beauty

Lauder Said Still in the Running for Tom Ford

Fashion

Riccardo Tisci Unveils First Design Under His Namesake Label in 17 Years

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store After Several Years of Pop-up Outposts

The California sustainability brand that is anti-fast-fashion opens in Los Angeles with more stores on the way.

Lisa Says Gah store
The new store has an illustration showing the brand's connection to San Francisco and Los Angeles. Courtesy: Lisa Says Gah

Since launching her company eight years ago out of her San Francisco apartment, Lisa Bühler has relied on e-commerce, social media and pop-up stores to spread the word about her sustainable clothing brand.

But that just changed. After finding a cool and hip location, she opened her first Lisa Says Gah store on Friday in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles where many indie stores and restaurants cater to a Gen Z and Millennial crowd.

Since the very beginning, Bühler has done pop-up stores, beginning in San Francisco and branching out from there.

But a pop-up partnership early this year with Nordstrom, which custom-built pop-up stores for the brand in nine locations, brought home the value of retail.

Related Galleries

“The stats on [Nordstrom] sales were insane,” Bühler said, sitting on a corner banquette inside her new store, which has light yellow hardwood floors with five coats of paint and a wooden ceiling with exposed beams painted light blue. “It prompted us to have our own store.”

The location on Sunset Boulevard is very bohemian and artistic. A coffee shop is on one side of the store and a Pilates studio on the other. With just under 1,000 square feet, the space is carefully curated with items from the Lisa Says Gah collection as well as other brands embracing anti-fast-fashion, sustainability and recycled fabric.

Another 4,000 square feet behind the boutique houses the company’s warehouse and offices.

The Italianate-inspired storefront was designed by Adi Goodrich, an artist and spatial designer who specializes in large-scale set designs, art installations, sculptures and interiors.

The store’s artistic centerpiece is a large wall illustration by Liana Jegers, showing two hillsides connected by the Golden Gate Bridge. This represents the connection between the brand’s beginnings in San Francisco and its move two years ago to Los Angeles to be closer to apparel factories and modeling agencies.

Lisa Says Gah, a reference to how gah can mean awe, was founded as an online site where Bühler sold labels rooted in sustainability and made small-batch clothing created by designers who didn’t want to be like H&M or Shein.

A peek inside the new store.

In 2017, she launched her own in-house clothing label by buying some dark linen fabric, working with a designer and having pieces sewn in a small San Francisco factory. Now about 65 percent of her online sales consists of her own label mixed in with other brands.

During the pandemic, the company’s online sales in early 2021 mushroomed about 300 percent over the previous year. “A lot of people saw our brand’s values, and it coincided with what they wanted to buy,” Bühler said. “Then this year we started to see a bit of a decline. In the first half of the year, online sales were down 20 percent over the previous year, and now they are flat.”

About 50 percent of Lisa Says Gah’s customer base is in California, and 60 percent of that is in Los Angeles. So, it seemed only natural to set up a store where the brand was popular.

During the pandemic, Bühler moved most of her operations to Los Angeles to be closer to the country’s largest apparel industry that employs some 20,200 workers in sewing factories. “Our production grew so we needed to expand,” Bühler said.

Now she is working with Los Angeles factories with streamlined services, making it easier to get items delivered quickly. There is also more deadstock fabric available in the area, which is an important part of her clothing collection. She also uses recycled fabric, organic cotton and bamboo.

And small-batch production is kept at anywhere from 65 units up to 300 units for bestselling styles, while maintaining most price points at under $200.

In a way, Bühler is back where she began. She graduated from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, in 2008 and immediately worked for the Joanne Fiske Showroom in Los Angeles. She worked for two other showrooms before moving over to fast-fashion clothing site Nasty Gal, where she started as the associate buyer and later the buyer for dresses, outerwear and sweaters. She was at Nasty Gal for a little more than three years before moving to San Francisco and starting Lisa Says Gah.

Now that she has one store in Los Angeles, her next step is to open a second store in New York City, where shoppers make up a good part of the brand’s sales. Then it will be on to San Francisco, which has another strong customer base.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Hot Summer Bags

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lisa Says Gah Opens First Store in Los Angeles With More on the Way

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad