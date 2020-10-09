LONDON — Fashion boutique LN-CC is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the #TAKE10 initiatives, which invites brand partners and creative collaborators to work on a series of limited drops that feature items made from repurposed deadstock materials.

Starting Saturday, the retailer will roll out exclusive eco-conscious capsules from 032c, Children of the Discordance, Clarks x Stain Shade, Diemme, (Di)Vision, DRx, Endless Joy, Eden Power Corp, Eytys, Hymn x Online Ceramics, Kara, Lack of Guidance x Eighteen 86, Marine Serre, MaxMara, Neandertal, OAMC, Our Legacy Work Shop, Phipps, Stain Shade, Suicoke, Tom Wood, Vetements and Y/Project, under the 10.10 project umbrella.

Reece Crisp, head of buying, creative and styling at the Dalston, England-based shop said that “10.10 is our way of looking to the future.”

“All of the collaborations have explored the reuse of deadstock fabrics or existing items. It’s so important in 2020 to not bring more products into an oversaturated marketplace without a purpose. The 20 brands we have worked with used a range plan template and a reference of our iconic club space, provided by us, to draw inspiration from and the outcome is amazing,” Crisp added.

The retailer is also incorporating unique product offers such as the “late night — conscious campaign” into the mix to further differentiate itself on the eco-offerings. The campaign aims to support luxury and emerging brands to produce sustainably by providing expertise in sourcing and production from its partners The Bear Scouts and Darren Romanelli.

On top of the drops, from Oct. 30 LN-CC will introduce the “Archive 2010-2020” project as a nod to its history of archive releases from the likes of Raf Simons, Maison Margiela, and Helmut Lang. Customers will have the chance to acquire 10 full looks from Walter Van Beirendonck’s archive. Acne Studios, Jil Sander, Marni, Stone Island and Vivienne Westwood will also participate in the project.

Looking into the next 10 years, Crisp said LN-CC’s strategy and outlook will remain the same. “To build our brand by working with our partners and to be far more than a search engine destination,” and “buy unique products from renowned brands, alongside giving the best emerging talent, and sustainable fashion a platform,” he added.

Founded in 2010 by John Skelton, LN-CC, which stands for Late Night Chameleon Café, is known for its forward-thinking selections and brand mix. Italian fashion and luxury e-tailer The Level Group bought LN-CC out of bankruptcy in 2014 and it has been investing heavily to help the retailer reach a global audience with its e-commerce business.

The Level Group’s effort is paying off. Despite the closure of its physical store until now, LN-CC’s e-commerce performance during the COVID-19 pandemic has been strong.

“Gucci, Burberry, Prada and Maison Margiela are going from strength to strength, and we have seen solid growth from Marine Serre, Salomon, Jacquemus and Eytys. The U.S. remains strong, and we have seen a significant uplift in the U.K. and South Korea over the course of 2020,” Crisp said.

A weekly giveaway of up to 10,000 pounds of store credit will be also given out for ten consecutive weeks from Oct. 10 as a thank you to its customers.