Loewe Lands Its Broomstick at Selfridges With ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ Installation

LONDON — With a long and dark January wrapped, Selfridges and Loewe are looking to warmer, brighter times with the opening of an installation at the Corner Shop that melds fantasy with reality, Studio Ghibli style.

On Wednesday, the brands will unveil Loewe x Howl’s Moving Castle, a monthlong installation that riffs on the rich imagery and escapism of the 2004 Japanese fantasy epic “Howl’s Moving Castle,” about a bewitched young girl’s triumphant battle against the evils of sorcery.

Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson, a fan of the film’s director Hayao Miyazaki and the Japanese animation experts Studio Ghibli, has created a dedicated capsule of accessories and clothing inspired by the walking castle and the lead characters Sophie, Howl and Calcifer, a fire demon that fuels Howl’s walking castle.

A look at the Loewe x Howl’s Moving Castle installation at Selfridges Courtesy

The collection forms the final part of Loewe’s collaboration with Studio Ghibli, and will debut at the Corner Shop on Wednesday. The Selfridges installation will remain open until Feb. 25.

Anderson has described Miyazaki’s animated films for Studio Ghibli as “commentary on the moment and an alternative to it, always heartfelt, fulfilling, full of fantasy and sentiment.”

He said that “Howl’s Moving Castle,” one of the most commercially successful Japanese films in history, is one of his favorite Miyazaki creations. He described it as “technically innovative,” and exemplifying the power of craft as a bridge between the old and new.

The installation will stretch from Selfridges on Oxford Street to Marble Arch.

Meadow-inspired food is part of the Loewe x Howl’s Moving Castle takeover of Selfridges’ Corner Shop. Courtesy

At Selfridges, giant 2D Sophie and Calcifer characters, as well as the Moving Castle, will appear as glowing clouds across the building’s facade. There will be a Calcifer’s Kitchen culinary experience inspired by the movie and created by Balbosté at Dolly’s Café. Screenings of the film will take place at The Selfridges Cinema on the store’s lower ground level.

On the shop floor, there will be a pop-up by Loewe Perfumes and a window on Oxford Street, while Selfridges’ exhibition space on Edward Mews will be transformed into The Cloud Room. On display will be a selection of the film’s original sketches by Studio Ghibli, and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Loewe’s Moving Castle bag.

Calcifer’s Kitchen at Dolly’s Café will offer a menu of dishes inspired by scenes and characters from the film. Dishes will include meadow-inspired sandwiches, vermicelli broomsticks, macarons, cakes, cloud terrines, and a twist on traditional Alsatian specialties, a nod to the film’s setting in Colmar, France.

Some of the handcrafted tableware will be in the shape of Sophie’s hat by the ceramicist Laurette Broll.

A look at the Loewe x Howl’s Moving Castle installation at Selfridges. Courtesy

A few minutes’ walk from Selfridges, a giant, inflatable interpretation of the film’s castle will be stationed at Marble Arch from Wednesday to Sunday, part of a tour from Paris to London.

The capsule features clothing and accessories, with scenes and characters from the film drawn, embroidered or inlaid onto leather goods, sweaters, jackets and shirts. Details include appliqué, raffia or feathers. Scenes of the film are printed in the lining of tweed jackets, or on shirts and shorts.

Calcifer has also inspired a scented candle in the Loewe Home Scents range, a smoky fragrance with notes of incense, immortelle, patchouli, vetiver, roasted hazelnut, cardamom and elemi.

Anderson worked with Juergen Teller to create the images promoting the collection. They feature Taylor Russell, Rianne Van Rompaey, Oliver O’Sullivan, Hyunji Shin, and a sheep, photographed against a white backdrop.